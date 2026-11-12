Evanescence Singer Amy Lee Opens Up About the Deaths of Her Siblings

Amy Lee’s songwriting for Evanescence has a specific emotional weight to it that those who have gone through intense personal losses should recognize. Her songs are relatable in that they often pull from immense grief, but never forget the love present within that process. In a recent podcast conversation, Lee shared the personal tragedies that shaped her songwriting in that way.

In a November 2026 episode of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Spinning Plates podcast, the Evanescence vocalist opened up about her connection to grief. Ellis-Bextor had high praise for Lee’s songwriting, highlighting her strength in bringing up dark personal moments to convey more honest lyrics.

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Amy Lee, the oldest of five children, experienced loss early in her life. Her younger sister, Bonnie, died at age three, when Lee was six. Then, in 2018, her younger brother Robby died at age 24 after suffering from epilepsy for the majority of his life. Lee has admitted in the past that she began to ruminate on death after her sister passed, and creativity became an outlet for her grief. She wrote two songs for her late sister, “Hello” and “Like You”, which appeared on Fallen and The Open Door, respectively.

Amy Lee Keeps Her Late Siblings’ Memories Alive In Her Music

In reference to her brother and sister’s deaths, Amy Lee said, “That grief was really the first thing that made me make music in a serious way.” Later, writing songs for Evanescence, tapping into those moments of loss made her lyrics relatable.

“At this age, most people have had to experience death on some level,” she continued. “And it feels like there is so much love in grief. Like to grieve someone is to love them, is to not forget.”

Lee added, “I don’t want to lose the memories of my brother or my sister, so I’m gonna keep talking about them. And I’m gonna keep diving into all the parts of it, not just focused on the sadness of their loss, but like on who they were as people. It does bring some sad feelings to remember, just because we can’t have them now, you know? But like the memory that puts love in my heart every time.”

Turning to art, music, and writing after her sister’s death helped Amy Lee express feelings she didn’t know how to say in words, she told Metal Hammer in 2023. “I was trying to paint a picture of the inside and it has become my way through life,” she said. “It started this soul, spirit-searching, expression mode.”

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