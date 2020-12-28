I left to go and visit the cemetery, where the coffin would be taken in a few hours. Tourists stared at the colourful crosses, while two men pulled buckets of water from a freshly-dug pit and smoked cigarettes. They are the gravediggers of the Merry Cemetery, and, interestingly, they both have the same name: Viorel. Later, at the village pub, locals told me a resting place here costs somewhere between €600 to €1,000 (around £540 £900) to. The average monthly wage in Romania is €625 (about £560).