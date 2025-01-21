Even After All This Time, ‘Tokyo Xtreme Racer’ Still Has the Juice (Hands-on Impressions)

Resurrecting a long-dormant franchise is one of the most intimidating tasks a developer can face. No matter how large or small that franchise may be, dedicated fans patiently await crumbs of information, absorbing it like their life depends on it. Witnessing the rebirth of Tokyo Xtreme Racer was not on my 2025 bingo card. But even after 18 years, there’s something so engaging about this franchise. After all this time, Genki still has the juice to make Tokyo Xtreme Racer unlike anything else on the market. If this is what Early Access has to offer? I can’t wait to see what the full product will be like.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Wait… ‘Tokyo Xtreme Racer’ Is a Properly Optimized Unreal Engine 5 Game?!?

One of the most shocking parts about the revival of Tokyo Xtreme Racer isn’t the fact that it plays just as good as it did when it was first released, but the fact that it’s an optimized Unreal Engine 5 game. While it feels like the days of in-house engines are going the way of the dodo, my initial skepticism has been pushed out of the window here. Screaming down the Shuto Expressway in my AE86 was incredibly smooth, even on my mid-spec PC.

I’ve already seen people trying to push Tokyo Xtreme Racer to its limits, both on a graphical front and by challenging it with cards such as the GeForce 550Ti. And somehow, it just keeps chugging along. Playing on HIGH across the board, the only time I ran into any noticeable frame drops was when I would enter into an Expressway Tunnel, where there were lots of lights and reflections. Beyond that, however? Silky smooth across the board. I could have further tweaked my graphical settings to avoid this, but I wanted to see how well it would perform while making my system scream.

For those worried that Tokyo Xtreme Racer would feel more… modernized, you can put those fears to bed. Anyone who has spent time in the world of TXR before will feel right at home. And now that controller support has been properly optimized before launch, it feels just as good as it always has. It even has wheel support, so you can rip through the expressway with your favorite wheel. But put a controller in my hand for Tokyo Xtreme Racer any day of the week, please, and thank you.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Why Is the Writing in This Racing Game So Engaging? It Reads Like a Romance Novel.

If there’s one thing about Tokyo Xtreme Racer I didn’t expect, it was to be wined and dined by the phenomenal writing style. Every encounter with an enemy racer feels like it was plucked out of the latest issue of a romance manga. Characters are described in such a loving manner, and it would feel out of place in any other franchise outside of this one.

I was genuinely excited to finish up races to see how Genki would go about describing these mythical racers. Every crew had several ‘grunts’ to work through before facing off against the leader of the pack. And as long as I won, I’d be introduced to these leaders. It was a joy reading the backstories of these characters, as they were always passionate and full of life. Even the smaller members of the team had records, explaining why they decided to become a racer. It’s a small detail that makes the world of Tokyo Xtreme Racer feel more alive.

Every racer has a unique vehicle, following the aesthetic style of their leader. The Rolling Guy team, for example, all drive AE86s. Other teams will offer differentiating vehicle choices but follow a similar pattern. It makes everything perfectly uniform, and each team feels like an interconnected group of friends and rivals.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Real-Life Cars and an Electric Soundtrack Make ‘Tokyo Xtreme Racer’ Feel More authentic

In a major twist I couldn’t have expected, Tokyo Xtreme Racer has licensed vehicles this time around. That’s right; we have actual cars now. Especially in Early Access, this was a complete surprise. I had seen screenshots with Toyota branding and didn’t believe it was finally happening. But after receiving an actual Toyota AE86 as my starter vehicle, I knew I was in for something wonderful.

Pair that with a soundtrack that takes the already fantastic soundscape of the previous entries and dials it up to 11, and I’m in heaven. The pounding electronica flooded my ears from the second I booted up Tokyo Xtreme Racer, and I never tired of it. It’s not going to be for everyone, but anyone who has played a TXR game in the past knows exactly what to expect here. I can’t lie, I got a little emotional hearing this particular type of music in a racing game again.

Customization is also a major factor of TXR and something I can’t wait to fiddle around more with. The newest entry in the Tokyo Xtreme Racer franchise has some light RPG elements, with BP working as a form of currency to upgrade your stats and level. I could unlock Perks for a bigger wallet, extra Attack and Defense, and more. I could also unlock new vehicles to purchase, making every race feel more like a proper RPG Battle. It’s a great system, and the grind is fulfilling, to say the least.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

What Other Game Lets You Challenge a Pizza Delivery Driver To Become the King of the Road?

To fit its suitably circa 2000-coded aesthetic and vibes, it wouldn’t be out of pocket to say that Tokyo Xtreme Racer has more swag than any other racer. The vibes here are impeccable, with that perfect blend of goofiness mixed with an incredibly eager and earnest heart. I mean, what other racing game has a Pizza Delivery Guy show up as a Level 12 Rival known as a Wanderer? None of them.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer is exactly what I wanted when I saw that it was coming back. It’s a careful combination of modernization and nostalgia done right. It looks, sounds, and has the level of polish that I expect from a game in 2025, while still feeling just as fresh and unique as it did when it was first released on the Dreamcast back in 1999.

Even in its Early Access state, Tokyo Xtreme Racer offers plenty of content, looks and performs fantastically, and offers… well, literally anything I could have asked for when it came to bringing back one of my favorite racing franchises of all time. It’s a magical experience for old and new fans alike, with enough customization to make dreams become reality.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Tokyo Xtreme Racer will be available in Early Access on January 23, 2025, on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of early impressions. Played on PC.