Even Beto O’Rourke’s Old Bandmate Is Pissed He Endorsed Biden

Perhaps the most endearing, if not oft-repeated fact about Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman and one-time presidential candidate, is that he had a pretty deep punk phase. As a teenager, the El Paso native played drums in a band called Foss, a post-hardcore outfit that also featured At the Drive-In and Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala.



O’Rourke loves talking about his punk past, but on Monday he started pushing a new agenda by endorsing Joe Biden for president. This did not sit well with his old Foss bandmate Bixler-Zavala, who, unlike O’Rourke, is still pretty punk. On Instagram last night, immediately after O’Rourke’s appearance with Biden, the singer posted a picture of Bernie Sanders with the caption “Bernie Sanders All The Fucking Way!!” and wrote, “No thank you Biden.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/B9QofOvAG7N/

While that just seems like some subtle O’Rourke shade, things got more interesting once Bixler-Zavala started replying to fans’ comments. User @TheCatPalace wrote, “Beto really bummed me out bad by supporting Biden” and Bixler-Zavala responded, “me too.” When another commenter asked Bixler-Zavala to denounce O’Rourke’s endorsement, he wrote back: “denounced in the comatorium.” The whole thread is worth reading for Bixler-Zavala’s dedication to posting and his admission that he couldn’t convince O’Rourke to vote for Bernie because he can’t offer him anything the DNC can. There you have it.

