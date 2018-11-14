Even Fox News thinks Trump went too far with Jim Acosta

Donald Trump has officially lost Fox News.

The conservative TV news network — the president’s favorite news outlet to live-tweet from the White House — released a statement Wednesday saying it is supporting CNN in its lawsuit to reinstate the press credentials for CNN’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

“FOX News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter’s press credential. We intend to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court. Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized. While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people,” Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a statement.

Shortly after Fox released its statement, NBC chimed in to say that it, too, would stand behind CNN.

On Tuesday, CNN sued President Donald Trump and a host of other top White House officials after Acosta had his press credentials revoked following a confrontation with the president last week at a White House press conference. CNN has accused the Trump administration of violating Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights.

“This severe and unprecedented punishment is the culmination of years of hostility by President Trump against CNN and Acosta based on the contents of their reporting — an unabashed attempt to censor the press and exclude reporters from the White House who challenge and dispute the President’s point of view,” said the complaint, filed Tuesday.

At the news conference last week, Trump threw a tantrum when Acosta attempted to question him about a group of migrants traveling to the U.S. border, as well as the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

“CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them,” Trump also told Acosta last week. “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”



The White House later released an apparently doctored video that it claimed showed Acosta using force against a female press-room aide as she tried to take his microphone. CNN mentioned the video in its lawsuit and noted, as has been widely reported, that it originated from a contributor to InfoWars, the conspiracy theory news website that is so inflammatory that it has been banned from most mainstream social media platforms.

Cover image: WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump gets into an exchange with Jim Acosta of CNN after giving remarks a day after the midterm elections on November 7, 2018 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Republicans kept the Senate majority but lost control of the House to the Democrats. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)