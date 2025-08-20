‘Even if You Delete It, It’s Forever’: Paul Wall Opens up About Old Beef With Chamillionaire & Resolving Issues

Paul Wall and Chamillionaire used to be inseparable. For a lot of Houstonians, their mixtape Get Ya Mind Correct is a stone cold classic. “N Luv Wit My Money” is an iconic song in the city, the same way “Pimp tha Pen” or “Still Tippin” lasts in the city. However, they ended up falling out and their simultaneous climbs to the top were divided from one another. Nowadays, there’s no ill will between the pair though. That came with some sobering lessons for the both of them.

Recently, Paul Wall spoke on Hot 97 with DJ Fresh for their collab album The Tonite Show. There, the “Sittin’ Sideways” rapper opened up on what he learned from his now-resolved feud with Chamillionaire. One thing that stuck with him is that what’s said on a diss track will leave forever in its recording. There’s no taking back all of the bad things he said to someone who was his friend beforehand.

Videos by VICE

Paul Wall Candidly Speaks on Chamillionaire Beef

“Even if you delete it, it’s forever. Even if it don’t make it to streaming, somebody got it on a CD somewhere out there on from Napster days or something,” Wall says. “Some of these, you know, some things you say, you might feel that way in the moment, but you might not feel that way forever.”

Additionally, the other part in resolving their beef was realizing where they each played a part in their faults. That sense of accountability made resolving matters much easier when they finally hashed it out. “Me and Chamillionaire, a lot of our problems were personal,” Paul Wall explains. “They weren’t like for public consumption. They were personal, you know, issues that we had that you know we had to get past.”

Ultimately, E-40 and Pimp C stressed to Paul Wall and Chamillionaire to cut out their issues. They represent Houston together, so it’s best that they work together rather than stay at each others’ throats. For someone he’s known since he was 5 years old, it was only right they put their differences to the side and see where they can meet in the middle.