Even Stephen King Likes the New ‘Shining’ Sequel, Apparently

Stephen King may never like or appreciate Stanley Kubrick’s brilliant 1980 adaptation of The Shining, but he’s pretty pleased with the movie’s sequel, apparently. The first reactions to Mike Flanagan’s new Doctor Sleep movie starring Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Danny Torrance are here and even King is a fan:

DOCTOR SLEEP: Mike Flanagan is a talented director, but he’s also an excellent storyteller. The movie is a good thing. You’ll like this if you liked THE SHINING, but you’ll also like it if you liked SHAWSHANK. It’s immersive. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 23, 2019

King took to Twitter to sound his appreciation for Flanagan’s film and compared it to both The Shining and The Shawshank Redemption—obviously high praise, since those are unquestionably the two best adaptations of his books ever to hit the big screen (sorry to any fans of the black-and-white version of Frank Darabont’s The Mist out there).

Flanagan reportedly went to almost absurd lengths recreating the Overlook Hotel from Kubrick’s blueprints for Doctor Sleep, even going so far as to obsessively pick through every frame of The Shining to make sure he had all the pictures and bookshelves correct. But it sounds like the work paid off—and King isn’t the only one who thinks so.

#DoctorSleepMovie: A hallucinogenic horrorscape, @flanaganfilm channels King’s waking nightmares & familial trauma artfully. Crafts visceral, disquieting dread not too dissimilar to Kubrick’s masterpiece. McGregor & Ferguson give perfectly pitched performances.@DoctorSleepFilm pic.twitter.com/IF6YJhDBTz — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 25, 2019

Fans of #TheShining are really gonna love #DoctorSleep. It's at its best when its fueled by follow-up. Starts slowly and descends into madness, just like its predecessor. One specific scene is really horrifying, some solid scares, and good performances across the board. pic.twitter.com/NnHcq1ia8Q — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 25, 2019

Doctor Sleep is the best Stephen King adaption since Shawshank Redemption. Mike Flanagan has perfectly combined nostalgia with tension, mystery, and suspense. The entire cast is superb. There are a number of surprises that will make King fans squeal with delight. #DoctorSleep pic.twitter.com/PhSDm6EZsZ — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 25, 2019

#DoctorSleep is The Shining sequel King fans have been waiting for. Kyliegh Curran is a star in the making & Rebecca Ferguson is downright terrifying. Flanagan beautifully meshes Danny Torrance's haunting past w/ the now present, resulting in the best King adaptation of the year pic.twitter.com/g3iEOt7iyG — Shannon | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@shannon_mcgrew) October 25, 2019

#DoctorSleep works best when it's sticking to Stephen King's novel. The moment it starts trying to recreate elements of Kubrick's SHINING, it stumbles a bit. Still, Flanagan nails the emotional elements (no surprise there). And Rebecca Ferguson owns the entire movie. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) October 25, 2019

With #DoctorSleepMovie, Mike Flanagan delivers the best parts of Kubrick and King in one movie.



It made me feel silly for wanting to step back into The Overlook, instead of stepping forward from The Shining with Danny.



Rebecca is an instant icon, and Ewan completely nails it. pic.twitter.com/7Szfq2iRlG — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) October 25, 2019

Doctor Sleep also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, and Carl Lumbly alongside McGregor. It’s set to hit theaters November 8. Until then, give the trailer a watch above. This one might actually be good.