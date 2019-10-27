Even Stephen King Likes the New ‘Shining’ Sequel, Apparently

Stephen King may never like or appreciate Stanley Kubrick’s brilliant 1980 adaptation of The Shining, but he’s pretty pleased with the movie’s sequel, apparently. The first reactions to Mike Flanagan’s new Doctor Sleep movie starring Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Danny Torrance are here and even King is a fan:
King took to Twitter to sound his appreciation for Flanagan’s film and compared it to both The Shining and The Shawshank Redemption—obviously high praise, since those are unquestionably the two best adaptations of his books ever to hit the big screen (sorry to any fans of the black-and-white version of Frank Darabont’s The Mist out there).
Flanagan reportedly went to almost absurd lengths recreating the Overlook Hotel from Kubrick’s blueprints for Doctor Sleep, even going so far as to obsessively pick through every frame of The Shining to make sure he had all the pictures and bookshelves correct. But it sounds like the work paid off—and King isn’t the only one who thinks so.
Doctor Sleep also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, and Carl Lumbly alongside McGregor. It’s set to hit theaters November 8. Until then, give the trailer a watch above. This one might actually be good.