Even the cheapest new iPhone is going to be crazy expensive

Apple on Wednesday is expected to launch its biggest and most expensive iPhone ever, surpassing the $1,000 price tag of last year’s iPhone X.

Apple is set to unveil a trio of new smartphones in Cupertino on Wednesday and for the first time none of the company’s new models will have a home button according to leaks and reports, with Apple set to replace fingerprints with facial recognition on all new iPhones.

All the new phones will also come with edge-to-edge displays that feature the same notch seen in last year’s iPhone X.

A new version of the iPhone X will be called the iPhone XS. As is typical for Apple, the “S” update of their phones feature upgraded internal technology while the exterior remains virtually unchanged.

The company is also expected to launch a bigger 6.5 inch version of the iPhone XS — which could be known as the iPhone XS Max — which will be the largest screen Apple has ever launched.

It will also feature a stainless steel frame and OLED screen technology, likely pushing the retail price for the cheapest model to well over $1,000.

The “cheap” model

The third phone on Apple’s new roster will reportedly be a slightly less expensive model that will have a 6.1 inch screen but use LCD technology rather than the more expensive OLED panel. It is set to come in a range of bright colors and could be called the iPhone XC — mimicking the iPhone 5C, Apple’s last attempt to offer a “cheaper” smartphone.

But Goldman Sachs is predicting that the “cheap” iPhone will still set you back $849, having previously estimated a cost of $699.

The iPhone XC could also feature a dual sim card slot that lets you switch between providers for calls and data depending on which offers the best price, a feature which is highly sought after in developing markets like India where Apple has yet to make significant inroads.

All the new phones are also going to come with a more powerful charger that will allow them to be fast-charged.



Analysts questioned whether or not customers would accept a $1,000 iPhone last year, but with the iPhone X selling well Apple is clearly ready to double-down on chasing the premium end of the market, a strategy that has already helped it become the first $1 trillion company.

Here’s what else to expect from Apple:

Apple Watch

The company is also expected to launch an the fourth generation of its Apple Watch, with leaked images of the new model showing a larger display giving it a nearly edge-to-edge design. The new model also appears to be slimmer than previous versions.

AirPower

Twelve months ago the company announced the AirPower charging pad, a new product that would let you wirelessly charge three devices at once — an iPhone X, Apple Watch and Airpods. Since then it has said nothing about it, so on Wednesday the company is expected to give an update about when it might go on sale.

AirPods

Apple’s odd-looking, wireless headphones are also set for an upgrade with a new wireless chip, the ability to summon Siri with a tap of the earpiece and possibly a new case that can charge wirelessly.

A new streaming service

Apple has poured $1 billion into original TV content in the last year, including a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, a space drama from Battlestar Galactica’s Ron Moore, and an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series. Expected to launch in March 2019, it’s unclear if Apple is ready to unveil it to the world just yet.

