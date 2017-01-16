Even the Springsteen Tribute Band Won’t Play Trump’s Inaugural Gala

Forthcoming president Donald Trump has had some difficulty recruiting artists who actually want to soundtrack an inauguration that’ll likely look like that part from Fantasia where demons dance amidst hellfire. This is definitely due to the fact that Trump has no famous friends, but also that anyone with a brain realizes none of this makes sense or should be accepted. It seemed that Trump had notched a victory the other week when a Bruce Springsteen cover band, the B Street Band, were booked for an inaugural gala. This came despite the fact that the Boss himself is no fan of the Donald.

The humour of the most quintessentially all-American songwriter actively disliking the guy who wanted to make America “great” aside, the B Street Band received flak for taking the offer, and have now pulled out of the event. As Spin reports, the band played 2009 and 2013 inaugural events for Obama, and are sitting this one out “SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for the Bruce and the E Street Band,” per their official statement. Whatever their reasoning, it’s good that these gents aren’t dealing with the badlands of the Trump administration and aren’t restricted by the ties that bind them to patriotic events.

