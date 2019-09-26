Even Trump’s Spy Chief Admits the Whistleblower Scandal Is ‘Unprecedented’

WASHINGTON — House Democrats took a buzzsaw to President Trump’s spy chief on Thursday, accusing him of withholding a damning whistleblower’s complaint about Trump despite a law requiring him to turn over urgent complaints to Congress on a tight timetable.

Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, testified Thursday morning before the House Intelligence Committee, defending his handling of the complaint, which he called “unprecedented.” But Maguire was quickly and steadily criticized by Democrats for his decision to contact lawyers working for Trump and Attorney General William Barr about how to proceed, despite the fact that both men were the subjects of the complaint itself.

An anonymous U.S. intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint, released on Thursday, raised a warning that Trump may have attempted to seek interference in the 2020 election from the new president of Ukraine, and that his White House then moved to cover it up.

“By law, the whistleblower complaint which brought this gross misconduct to light, should have been presented to this committee weeks ago — and by you, Mr. Director,” House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff said. “Yet it wasn’t.”

Maguire argued that his hands were tied by his belief that the complaint was potentially covered by executive privilege, a mechanism the White House can use to keep presidential communications secret. After receiving the complaint, Maguire said, he contacted the White House to determine whether it was, in fact, covered by executive privilege.

Despite these consultations and the delay in handing over the complaint, the White House ultimately never invoked executive privilege over the materials, Maguire testified.

Another factor also contributed to the delay, Maguire told Congress. Lawyers at Barr’s DOJ argued the matter wasn’t, technically speaking, “urgent,” according to the nitty-gritty of the law. According to Maguire, that meant the usual timetable didn’t apply.

Maguire admitted that his office first reached out to lawyer’s working for Trump’s White House, rather than the Department of Justice, when deciding how to handle the situation.



But Maguire refused to say whether he spoke to Trump directly about the whistleblower, arguing that even admitting the two men mentioned the matter would violate executive privilege.

Maguire said he supported the whistleblower’s move and believes the official acted in “good faith.” And he vowed to help protect the official from facing any negative repercussions or retaliation from stepping forward with a complaint that has now set an impeachment inquiry in motion against the president.

“I think the whistleblower did the right thing,” Maguire said. “I think he followed the law, every step of the way.”

That wasn’t enough for chairman Schiff. He blasted Maguire for failure to speak out publicly in defense of the whistleblower, who has been publicly accused of political bias by Trump even though the person’s identity remains secret.

“You stood silent when intelligence professional under your care and protection was ridiculed by the president, was accused of betraying his or her country,” Schiff said.

Maguire defended himself as a nonpartisan, career intelligence official, just trying to do the right thing in an unprecedented and confusing situation. It’s a reputation he’s spent decades building until the Ukraine scandal spilled into public view — and now, in the pressure cooker of an impeachment fight over the Ukraine scandal, appears in danger of losing.

“I am committed to ensuring that all whistleblower complaints are handled appropriately,” Maguire said. “My integrity has never been questioned until now.”

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill this morning.