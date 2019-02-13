For No Good Reason Whatsoever, Let’s Overanalyze ‘Event Horizon’

I first watched Event Horizon—Paul WS Anderson’s 1997 derelict ship in space sci-fi/horror schlockfest—back in 1997 or 1998, as a very young teen. It scared the living crap out of me, and intrigued me for life. There are scenes and images from this movie I’ve never been able to get out of my head, which inspired me to rewatch it recently, armed with another 20-21 years of life experience and a distinct taste for sci-fi horror.



Lord, am I ever happy I did.

Join Patrick and myself as we journey through Event Horizon’s tightly wound, terrifying core, discuss its production and aesthetic influences (borrowed heavily from both Hellraiser and Alien), its strong performances, and its lasting status as a cult classic. Extra props to the folks at the Faculty of Horror podcast for inspiring some of the discussion here on popular tropes about hell!

