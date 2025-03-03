‘Everhood 2’ Showed Me That the “R” in “RPG” Apparently Stands for Rhythm, All While Giving Me an Existential Crisis (Review)

I’m not sure if Everhood 2 meant to have me question my existence, but it did. More than once, as well. What began as a charming little pixel art RPG started cutting deep into my soul, asking me questions about my humanity and worldview. It’s very strange. Everhood 2 inquired about the color of my soul, and then quickly turned into one of the most wild audio/visual experiences I’ve ever had. And honestly? I loved every moment.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Everhood 2’ Isn’t Afraid To Ask the Important Questions

After going through a game of questions and answers to start everything off on the right foot, I was dropped into the world of Everhood 2. While I hadn’t played the first game, the basics of what I needed to do were clear. Dropping into the tutorial, I went against a creature of unknown origin as it threw notes down a board like Guitar Hero or Rock Band. I initially didn’t know what I should be doing, so I did my best to avoid anything that was thrown my way.

Videos by VICE

I found out afterward, however, that I could use these notes to my advantage. They were my power, and the longer chain I could absorb, the more damage I could do to my enemies. And if I took a hit? My chain breaks, and I’d have to work on building it back up again. It was incredibly exciting battling against every enemy in the game, and the pulsing soundtrack made every battle feel more epic. Even after reviewing the original Everhood soundtrack, it’s somehow even better here.

But honestly? While the battle system was incredibly intuitive and exciting, the prospect of speaking with the wild and eclectic cast of supporting characters kept me playing far longer into the night than I’d like to admit. These are all weird little guys, and I loved every single one of them. Even if they didn’t have the best of intentions for me.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

An Eclectic Cast of Characters Makes ‘Everhood 2’ a Quest To Remember

No matter if I found myself speaking to the… incredibly horny Homunculus or the spiritual Carl Jung (yes, THAT Carl Jung), every character in this game is one to remember. They’re all so goofy, weird, and charming in the most spectacular of ways. Even bosses and those trying to inflict the utmost harm on me are memorable, even if it’s not for their menacing stature. It’s because they’re all just so weird and wacky that I can’t help but smile when I think about them.

Talking angry vegetables that would be right at home in Dai Mahou Touge. Photorealistic portraits of 8-bit models. Everything here is just… weird. And every zone was a joy to explore, with none of them overstaying their welcome. Pair this with incredible dialogue and story/world-building, and I found an adventure that stuck with me long after beating the main story. Everhood 2 sticks the landing, regardless of what it’s trying to tell you along the way.

And what would an RPG be without choices? There are some choices here, too. But sometimes, you may not be able to choose them. The idea of free will is tested, and even if you think you’re on the right path, I found that it may not be the right one. And Everhood 2 will not be afraid to tell you if you’re doing something wrong. Just like life, it makes you question as you play.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

While the Visuals May Be Slightly Basic, the Soundtrack Is Anything But

Now, while Everhood 2 may look like a simple Undertale/Mother/Earthbound copy, I can promise it’s not. The battles take place on a 3D plane and function similarly to a rhythm game. However, depending on the difficulty you decide to play on? It can either feel like “Slow Ride” on Easy, or “Through the Fire and Flames” on Expert. Even being an experienced rhythm game fanatic myself, I never would have imagined how well the idea of putting an RPG battle system on top of a rhythm game would feel.

But pair that with one of the best soundtracks I’ve ever heard in a video game? It’s a recipe for greatness. As the genre requests, a rhythm game needs to have a great soundtrack for it to be endlessly enjoyable. And many of the songs from Everhood 2 have been playing in rapid succession back to back within the cavern of my mind. Its pounding, electronic synth beats are some of the most impressive I’ve found, regardless if it’s in a video game or a standard album that I’ve listened to. Even if you don’t decide to play the game, for whatever reason? At least give the soundtrack a listen.

And Everhood 2 isn’t afraid to crank things up to 11. Some of the visual effects, intentional or not, can be overwhelming. It’s not a game for someone prone to being affected by flashing lights or warping colors. In my eyes, it’s a visual feast. For others, it could be their worst nightmare. Be ready for everything before jumping into this one, that’s all I can say. Think Tommy from 1975, but in video game form.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Everhood 2’ Is Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Played Before, and It’s One of the Most Unique and Interesting Games Ever Made

While Everhood 2 may be an acquired taste, it’s one that simply melts on my tongue. It’s a trip, regardless of how I approach it, and offers some of the most exciting gameplay I’ve ever had in an indie RPG. It had me questioning myself along the journey — and also audibly gasping and laughing. It’s a phenomenal tale being told here, and it’s packaged together with one of the most wild visual experiences I’ve ever had in any form of media.

If you’ve been looking for something to scratch the itch left behind by games like Undertale and even Earthbound? I would strongly suggest looking into Everhood 2. It’s one of the most interesting games I’ve experienced, in nearly every way. It still is stuck in my mind, and I’m not sure if it will ever leave.

Verdict: Strongly Recommended

Everhood 2 will be available on March 4, 2025, for Nintendo Switch and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.