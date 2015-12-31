Every Cocktail Recipe You Need to Survive New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is a funny one. As grown ass adults, we should know by now that that the combination of supermarket Prosecco, surge charge Ubers, party poppers, and quivering expectation only makes for disappointment and depleted bank balances. Probably vomit too, if we’re honest.

And yet, time and time again, we come crawling back to NYE, expecting the last night of the year to bring some sort of booze-fueled denouement (or at least a good snog come midnight).

Videos by VICE

Real talk for a minute: it ain’t gonna happen. This year, why not drop the act and give 2015 the send off it deserves with a cocktail from one of MUNCHIES’ favourite bartenders? We guarantee they’ll be more fun than the “rad nye house party!!!” you got a Facebook invite for in November.

According to Seth Cohen, how you spend New Year’s Eve determines how you’ll spend the rest of the year. So set a precedent like the classy bird you are by sipping this L’Aperitif from Marco Ercolano, head bartender at London’s Ritz hotel. The combination of vermouth, vodka, and caviar bitters (what else?) is sure to start things off on the right foot.

Next, put that cut price Prosecco to good use by mixing it with lemon bitters, Benedictine, and Chicago’s favourite gross-but-actually-not-gross liqueur, Malört. It’s called a Pandora Royale and it’s deceptively drinkable.

Just because you’ve chosen not to bid 2k15 farewell dancing to “Uptown Funk” in a suburban outpost of Oceana doesn’t mean you can’t introduce at least a little tackiness to the evening’s drinks menu. Pink Squirrels sit squarely in the domain of party moms and trashy ’90s sit coms, which makes them perfect for sipping while wearing NYE’s obligatory sequinned minidress.

Of course, the final night of the year can’t all be bubbles and luridly coloured drinks. It’s also a time to reflect on the events of the past 365 days; to mull a little over the futility of your existence. The rum-based Stagger Lee (basically Nick Cave in a cocktail) will pair nicely with all those underwhelming, post-midnight feels. Alternatively, you could go for Death + Co’s potent Joy Division, but be warned: the combination of absinthe, Cointreau, and gin may well tear you apart.

Whichever concoction you settle on, rest assured that you’ve set yourself up for a pretty great 2016. Seth would be proud.