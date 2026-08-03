Every Confirmed WoW Dungeon Adapted in Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft plans to bring some of the most iconic parts of Azeroth to life in the tabletop role-playing game, including epic battles in some of the MMO’s classic dungeons.

7 Dungeons and RAids Confirmed for D&D: World of Warcraft

Fans of World of Warcraft are going to have a ton of options for revisiting their favorite MMO moments or creating brand-new ones at the tabletop later this year. D&D: World of Warcraft includes a massive list of new and reskinned subclasses to help players create their favorite WoW characters and alts for new D&D campaigns.

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In addition to tons of new tools for character-building, the D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion also includes a lot of resources to help DMs bring Azeroth to the table. One of the big parts of that toolbox will be encounters built around iconic dungeons and raids from the Blizzard MMO.

Revisit your favorite encounters in Azeroth with 7 iconic World of Warcraft® dungeons rebuilt for tabletop play:

Azjol-Nerub

Blackfathom Deeps

Deadmines

Dire Maul

Onyxia’s Lair

Scarlet Monastery

Shadowfang Keep

Each of the reimagined dungeons is packed with boss encounters that will test the mettle of any party of champions.

As players quest through Azeroth at the tabletop, they’ll also be able to earn renown with tons of factions inspired by the MMO’s various groups.

“D&D: World of Warcraft introduces 20+ factions, each with its own renown rewards for crafting your legacy across Azeroth. Built on the renown rules from the Dungeon Master’s Guide, each faction tracks your reputation and pays out tangible and intangible rewards as it grows. Grind your rep with a smaller group for a quick favor, or pledge to one banner and rise through the ranks!”

Players and DMs who are looking forward to the upcoming Azeroth-inspired adventures will need to wait just a bit longer until the book officially arrives in mid-November. Before then, players will be able to explore new arcane options when the Arcana Unleashed product line arrives in the fall.

D&D: World of Warcraft is the first release in the new Universes Beyond product line for D&D. The second IP crossover will arrive in late 2027 when D&D: Star Wars releases.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more details on the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons products.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is available to pre-order now and releases November 17, 2026.