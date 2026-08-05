Every Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft Product Confirmed So Far

D&D is preparing to officially kick off its Universes Beyond line with Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft this November and the release will feature a ton of exciting products for players and DMs.

All of the D&D: World of Warcraft Products Launching This November

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft arrives later this year and the massive crossover could be one of the biggest launch events the TTRPG has experienced so far. There is a ton of demand and hype surrounding the gameplay expansion and it seems like it is well positioned to be a very strong start to the new Universes Beyond line.

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Although the D&D: World of Warcraft sourcebook is obviously the centerpiece of the upcoming line of products, there are a handful of other items that WoW enthusiasts might want to pick up, as well.

Similar to the last few releases, the Season of Champions is going to also include a Map Pack and a new DM screen. One different with this product line is that there will also be a Collector’s Edition bundle available that features an additional alternate cover (separate from the usual hobby store alternate cover).

Players and DMs should check out all the upcoming products now and start planning their shopping lists and pre-order plans.

D&D: World of Warcraft Gameplay Expansion

13 World of Warcraft classes: New rules for playing all 13 World of Warcraft classes, featuring 9 new and reimagined subclasses and over 40 specializations.

16 species: Including the new Dracthyr, Draenei, Earthen, Forsaken, Haranir, Mechagnome, Pandaren, Tauren, Troll, Vulpera, and Worgen.

60+ new spells and 25+ new magic items, including mounts and companion creatures.

50+ new monsters and 30 dungeon boss stat blocks, built for tabletop peaks.

7 iconic World of Warcraft dungeons reimagined for tabletop play, with boss encounters worthy of the legends.

23 factions with renown rewards for forging your legacy across Azeroth.



D&D: World of Warcraft Collector’s Edition Ultimate Bundle

This rare drop contains the limited Collector’s Edition in a foil-and-sculpted slipcase, the Icecrown Citadel Adventure Map Pack, the D&D: World of Warcraft Dungeon Master’s Screen, and a guaranteed Murloc Promo Mini (if purchasing through D&D Beyond)—in one bundle in physical and digital—plus more digital pre-order rewards, including a code for exclusive World of Warcraft in-game items!



D&D: World of Warcraft Icecrown Citadel Adventure Map Pack

The Lich King’s stronghold awaits. Bring Azeroth’s most epic raid to your table with five double-sided poster maps and a complete digital adventure that carries your party from the Lower Spire to the Frozen Throne.

5 double-sided poster maps (22″×30″) covering 10 of Icecrown Citadel’s most iconic encounters

2 token sheets to populate your encounters with the Lich King’s forces

Full digital adventure spanning levels 16–20 across 5 chapters, 10 maps, and 10 boss encounters

16 new magic items woven throughout the adventure

Exclusive digital boss kill rewards that unlock as your party cuts through the Citadel

D&D: World of Warcraft Dungeon Master’s Screen

The secret lore of Azeroth is yours to keep hidden behind the physical, double-sided D&D: World of Warcraft® Dungeon Master’s Screen.

Four-panel physical screen designed for Azeroth campaigns

Player-facing side featuring sweeping World of Warcraft® artwork that sets the tone before a single die hits the table

DM-facing reference keeping faction renown, encounter tables, and combat for quick reference

Digital Pre-Order Bonuses (D&D Beyond exclusive)

Pre-ordering the digital D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion, the D&D: World of Warcraft Ultimate Bundle, or the Collector’s Edition Ultimate Bundle unlocks:

The Icy Throne Digital Dice Set

Horde & Alliance Character Sheet Backgrounds & Frames

The Dungeon Masters: World of Warcraft Play-Along Pack

The D&D Encounters: Season of Champions mini-adventure

For now, that should be everything D&D fans need to know about the upcoming releases. Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is available to pre-order and releases on November 17, 2026.