Every Game Arriving on PlayStation Plus Game Catalog (March 2026)

March 17 is a big day for PlayStation Plus subscribers. A new wave of additions to the PS Plus game catalog brings six new titles for players to dive into this month.

All March 17 additions to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Mid-March has arrived, which means it is finally time for another big addition to the PlayStation Plus game catalog. This month’s additions arrived on March 17 and brought an impressive list of new games for subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers to enjoy.

Videos by VICE

Here is the full list of games included in the March 17 wave:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 | PS5

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 | PS5

Persona 5 Royal | PS5, PS4

Persona 5 Royal – Ultimate Edition | PS4

Blasphemous 2 | PS5, PS4

Metal Eden | PS5

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria | PS5

Astroneer | PS5, PS4

There are a lot of exciting titles included this time around, including 2024’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This third-person shooter is a perfect entry point to the 40k world for gamers who may be curious about the franchise, but unfamiliar with the lore. Pick from six classes, unlocking new skills and cosmetics as you progress.

Additionally, sports fans will likely be happy to see that Madden 26 is now included in the game catalog. EA Sports Madden NFL 26 leverages a new AI-powered machine learning system trained on thousands of plays from nearly a decade of real NFL data to deliver more explosive gameplay

RPG fans who somehow haven’t had a chance to play Persona 5 Royal yet will likely want to take advantage of this opportunity to check it out. Expanding on the original 2017 release, Persona 5 Royal comes packed with new characters, confidants, story and locations, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to never-before-seen areas.

All March 17 additions to PlayStation Plus Premium Only

This month there is only one game that is reserved for Premium subscribers only. Tekken Dark Resurrection allows players to fight their way to the top of the leaderboards in Tekken Dojo, deal big damage to strike it rich in Gold Rush, or kick back with their favorite characters in a round of Tekken Bowl.

Tekken Dark Resurrection | PS5, PS4

Be sure to check back throughout the rest of the month to see if any other surprise additions arrive in late March and for early details on what games will be arriving in the upcoming April 2026 drop.