Every Game Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

April 2026 is bringing an exciting list of titles to Xbox Game Pass, including the sequel to one of the best roguelike action RPGs of all-time.

Every Title Coming to Game Pass in April 2026

Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive

As always, a new month means a fresh rotation of Xbox Game Pass additions for subscribers to dig into. This is a big month for both Ultimate and Premium subscribers with some exciting new titles and additional access to explore.

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Premium subscribers finally gain access to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and have a chance to enjoy the multiple 2025 game of the year award winner. This addition brings Expedition 33 to the Series consoles, PC, and to Cloud for subscribers at the Premium level after it had previously been an Ultimate exclusive.

Additionally, subscribers at the Ultimate, Premium, and PC tiers are all going to gain access to Hades 2 on April 14. This is a huge score for Game Pass and, although early access purchasers have been playing the game for a year already, many gamers have eagerly been awaiting this chance to dive into the finished version of the sequel.

This complete version of Hades 2 includes the finalized ending and the latest content additions to the adventure. Even gamers who may have completed the adventure during its early access period on a different platform may want to revisit the game in mid-April for another run.

Here is the full list of confirmed additions to Xbox Game Pass in April:

Barbie Horse Trails – April 2, 2026 Console, PC, Cloud Ultimate, Premium, PC

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – April 2, 2026 Series X|S, PC, Cloud Premium

Final Fantasy IV – April 7, 2026 Series X|S, PC, Cloud Ultimate Premium, PC

Hades 2 – April 14, 2026 Series X|S, PC, Cloud Ultimate, Premium, PC

Replaced – April 14, 2026 Console, PC, Cloud Ultimate, PC

Vampire Crawlers – April 21, 2026 Series X|S, PC, Cloud Ultimate, PC

Kiln – April 23, 2026 Series X|S, PC, Cloud Ultimate, PC

Aphelion – April 28, 2026 Series X|S, PC, Cloud Ultimate, PC



Xbox Game Pass subscribers should keep in mind that there are likely going to be surprises and additions that are added to the list as April plays out. Additionally, there will be a selection of games that rotate off of Game Pass later in April. Details about those titles will likely be shared in the coming weeks.

Be sure to check back soon for more updates on what is being added and what is leaving the Xbox Game Pass library.