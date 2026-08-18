Every Game Coming to Xbox Game Pass in Late August (Including The Next Installment in The Plague Tale Franchise)

Xbox has officially revealed the second round of August 2026 additions to Game Pass and the new lineup includes an interesting mix of genres.

Xbox Game Pass August Wave 2 Adds Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy and More

The second wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in August is a pretty large one, but the highlight for many gamers is likely going to be Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy.

Videos by VICE

This latest installment in the Plague Tale Franchise appears to be a fresh spin on the world that will play quite differently from the previous games.

“Follow Sophia’s journey to the Minotaur’s Island, where she faces deadly trials, navigates treacherous trails, solves puzzles, all while fighting and staying one step ahead of the army chasing her. But the true challenge awaits, as the terrifying creature hidden behind the myth will soon resonate with her.”

The title is an Xbox Game Pass day one feature, so it will be very interesting to see if it helps draw players into the ecosystem to continue exploring this world after 2022’s A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Here is a full breakdown of everything included on the Xbox Game Pass August Wave 2 list:

Egging On (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 18 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Vapor World: Over the Mind (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 19 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – August 19 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Relooted (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – August 19 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Starsand Island (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – August 20 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 25 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Blood Dungeon (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – August 25 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 27 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Young Suns (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 31 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Shelldiver (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 1 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Aside from Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, there are a few other standout titles. Starsand island is likely going to appeal to fans of cozy games, while platforming fans may want to check out Blood Dungeon.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the latest additions and removals from Xbox Game Pass.