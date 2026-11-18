Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a new wave of titles arriving in the second half of November, but a handful of popular titles will be rotating out of the game library as well.

Aliens: Dark Descent and Seven Other Titles Leaving Xbox Game PAss on November 30

With the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6’s arrival dominating the gaming world all month, November 2026 has been a fairly lowkey month when it comes to Xbox Game Pass releases. That said, there have still been the usual two waves of content releases that arrive each month.

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Now that we’re halfway through November, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are able to check out which titles will be rotating out of the service when the month comes to an end. The list of titles leaving this month includes either games, but there aren’t very many major hits that are disappearing.

Here is the full list of every title rotating off of Xbox Game Pass on November 30:

Aliens: Dark Descent (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Generation Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kill It With Fire! 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Players who haven’t completed one of these titles and want to be able to continue playing it after November 30 will need to purchase a copy. While the titles are still a part of the Xbox Game Pass collection, subscribers should be able to find them offered at a discount on the Xbox storefront.

More details about what titles will be arriving in early December should arrive in a few weeks, closer to the next big rotation.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox Game Pass news and updates in the coming weeks.