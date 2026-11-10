Every GTA 6 PS5 and PS5 Pro Feature Detailed

Grand Theft Auto 6 is less than two weeks away from finally launching and Sony is making another pitch for why the PS5 and PS5 Pro are the place to play the upcoming Rockstar Games title.

Grand Theft Auto 6 PS5 Features

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Grand Theft Auto 6 will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles at launch and the teams behind each console are currently make their pitches to gamers to try to push as many players as possible to check on the biggest release of the year on their hardware.

Videos by VICE

Sony has been bragging that the PS5 is the best place to play GTA 6 since the title’s gameplay was first revealed and the team at Sony Interactive Entertainment are maintaining that messaging into the homestretch ahead of the November 19 release date.

A new blog post from SIE details some of the few PS5 and PS5 Pro features that GTA 6 takes advantage of. According to Sony’s post, Rockstar Games has developed Grand Theft Auto VI from the ground up to harness the power of the PlayStation 5 to create a stunning experience, with action-packed gameplay that brings the vast and rich world of Leonida to life.

The new PS5 Features promotional video brags about PS5 players’ability to:

Feel the tension with adaptive triggers

Immerse yourself with Tempest 3D audio

Experience the world with haptic feedback

Listen closer with integrated speaker

Get into the action with fast loading

The trailer once again closes with the claim that GTA 6 “Plays best on PS.”

Grand Theft Auto VI for PS5 uses the DualSense wireless controller’s integrated speakers, haptics, and adaptive triggers that are fully used across the game and are adjustable via accessibility settings.

“All in-game sounds take full advantage of Tempest 3D Audio for highly accurate audio positioning, while load times are improved with PS5’s ultra high-speed SSD, making Grand Theft Auto VI play best on PlayStation 5 consoles.”

Additional enhancements are also found on PlayStation 5 Pro, which offers breathtaking visuals, improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows.

Pre-loading is now available at the PlayStation Store for gamers who purchase the title digitally for their PS5 or PS5 Pro. The title already earned the ranking of most pre-ordered game in the history of PlayStation Store.

Be sure to check back soon for a ton of additional GTA 6 news, updates, and guides as the launch date approaches.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches November 19, 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.