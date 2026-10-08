Every Millennial Remembers These 3 Alternative Rock Hits From 2000

The new millennium is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that millennials will never forget. There was a lot of media frenzy surrounding the Y2K doomsday conspiracy ahead of this leap into the 2000s. Pop culture also began embracing futuristic themes and aesthetics, which, looking back from 2026, seems silly now. At the time, we were consumed by this transition into a new century. With this time being particularly memorable, here are three alternative rock hits from 2000 that every millennial is guaranteed to remember.

“Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down

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In 2000, 3 Doors Down penned a post-grunge hit with their debut single. This track helped to redefine post-grunge into the new century. Released on January 18, 2000, “Kryptonite” shot to No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart, where it remained for nine weeks. Following this, the track then went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart and the Pop Airplay.

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It’s among the first huge rock hits of that year, and one of the band’s biggest hits. That’s not to say they didn’t follow up, because they certainly did. “Kyrptonite” is the first in a string of hits from the band in the early 2000s. Their debut album, The Better Life, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Sadly, singer Brad Arnold passed away on February 7, 2026, after a battle with cancer.

“Drive” by Incubus

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Though this band released their third album, Make Yourself, at the end of 1999, they didn’t “break” until 2000. The band’s breakout hit, “Pardon Me”, peaked at No. 3 on the Alternative Airplay chart, No. 2 on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100, and No. 7 on the Mainstream Rock chart. Due to the success and radio airplay of “Pardon Me” and their next single, “Stellar”, they earned their first hit on the Hot 100 with the third single. In November 2000, “Drive” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart. Even though the band earned more alternative hits in the early 2000s, none came close to the success of “Drive”.

“Last Resort” by Papa Roach

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On March 7, 2000, Papa Roach released their debut single, “Last Resort”. Their unique take on nu-metal was well received at the turn of the century, as nu-metal continued to invade the rock airwaves. Every Millennial can hear the isolated vocal intro “Cut my life into pieces / This is my last resort” upon reading the name of the track. This intro is forever ingrained in our memories. “Last Resort” first appeared on the soundtrack for the film Ready To Rumble, a wrestling comedy starring David Arquette and Scott Caan. As professional wrestling peaked in the late 90s and early 2000s, this film garnered significant attention. It didn’t perform well at the box office and received poor reviews. Still, the film is a cult classic among millennial wrestling fans.

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