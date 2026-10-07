Every Millennial Remembers These 3 Alternative Rock Hits From 2001

For Millennials who always had the radio tuned to their local alternative rock station, these three songs should sound familiar. Here’s a hit of nostalgia all the way from 2001, just don’t think too hard about how many years that is.

“Wish You Were Here” by Incubus

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“Wish You Were Here” appeared on Incubus’ fourth album, Morning View, released in August 2001. This single was in heavy rotation on alternative rock radio, and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart. It’s a simple song with not much meat to it. But the sentiment expressed in its simplicity captured fans, and “Wish You Were Here” became a hit for Incubus.

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In general, the lyrics express contentment with living in the moment. Instead of looking forward to the next thing while still in the current experience, “Wish You Were Here” keeps its focus on the present. The chorus is simply those four words repeated with varying inflection. So while it’s generally about being present, there’s also a bit of melancholy at not having someone to share it with.

“In The End” by Linkin Park

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Linkin Park occupies a special place in the lives of many Millennials, at least those who were into alternative rock at the time. More specifically, their debut album Hybrid Theory resonated with those who were maybe not having the greatest time existing. Linkin Park gave fans the opportunity to channel their own struggles through Chester Bennington’s emotionally raw vocals.

“In the End”, which was released as a single in September 2001, became a huge hit for the band. It entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 78, peaking at No. 2 within just a few months. “In the End” essentially became Linkin Park’s signature song, and it retains a prominent place on many Millennial playlists.

“How You Remind Me” by Nickelback

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Nickelback released “How You Remind Me” in September 2001 on their third album Silver Side Up. Those who were tuned in to alternative rock radio should know this one top to bottom, as it seemed to saturate the airwaves. The thing about Nickelback is that despite becoming the band everyone loves to hate, they really aren’t that bad.

A lot of Nickelback’s early work is pretty decent alt-rock. But they dominated the radio for a certain span of time, and that oversaturation led to misguided contempt. “How You Remind Me” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and placed at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs of the Decade. Whether by our own free will or not, a lot of Millennials have Nickelback lyrics buried in our subconscious. We’re just waiting to be activated like sleeper agents.

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