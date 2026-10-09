Every Millennial Remembers These 3 Alternative Rock Hits From 2002

The early 2000s were a treasure trove of hits for alternative rock. Alt-rock radio stations all over were in their prime, playing an endless rotation of singles. Now, more than 20 years later, these three songs are perfect for anyone hunting for a dose of nostalgia.

“Get Free” by The Vines

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Australian alternative rock band The Vines debuted in 2002 with the album Highly Evolved, featuring what would become the band’s biggest hit, “Get Free”. This catchy rock song was well crafted with a deliberate looseness that captured fans. It was almost a bit ahead of its time, and it still holds up more than 20 years later because of that.

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“Get Free” reached No. 7 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart, successfully finding an American audience. The longevity of “Get Free” is in its timeless sound, an explosive, gritty rock attitude that’s always in demand. For example, the song showed up most recently in the closing credits of a 2025 episode of Daredevil: Born Again.

“Sweetness” by Jimmy Eat World

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When Jimmy Eat World comes up in conversation, it’s usually about “The Middle” being a one-hit wonder. But “Sweetness” was arguably the better single off their fourth album Bleed American. Released as a single in 2002, it climbed to No. 2 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. It was in heavy rotation on alternative rock stations nationwide, increasing its popularity and making it one of the band’s signature songs.

The success of “Sweetness” was ultimately built off the success of “The Middle”. However, the bigger, emotionally charged sound of “Sweetness” made it stand out. It’s still a beloved favorite despite the mainstream attention, because it’s just that good of a song.

“Hero” by Chad Kroeger

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There’s a good chance a lot of people remember Chad Kroeger’s “Hero” solely because of the 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack. That’s a valid reason, and I say that as the number one Nickelback apologist. But it also reached the Top 10 on the charts of ten different countries, so Chad Kroeger must have done something right.

“Hero” is a quintessential early-2000s alternative rock song, down to the overblown theatrics and dramatic vocals. But the thing about those extremely 2000s rock songs is that they’re fun now. “Hero” was constantly on the radio in 2002, but now you might get lucky and hear it playing at GameStop or ACE Hardware. What was annoying 20 years ago has become warmly familiar.

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