Every Millennial Will Remember These 3 Alternative Rock Hits From 1998

Despite 1998 being 28 years in the past now, sorry to break that to you, it’s a time many millennials will remember for the rest of their lives. Those last few years of the 90s stick out in our minds as the world changed drastically at the start of the 21st century. Some millennials will argue it’ll never be as good as it was in the 1990s. The last decade before social media took over our daily lives. As millennials hold on tight to their memories of the decade, they’ll surely remember these three alternative rock hits from 1998.

“The Way” by Fastball

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Fastball singer Tony Scalzo penned this hit after reading this story in a newspaper. In June 1997, an elderly couple left their home in Salado, Texas, to attend Pioneer Day in Temple, Texas. The couple never arrived, and they were later discovered at the bottom of a ravine in Arkansas. One had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s while the other was recovering from a recent surgery. Lela, the wife diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, may have been attempting to remember where her old camping site was. Sacalzo penned this hit shortly after reading the story, hence the line “where were they going without ever knowing the way.”

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Released in January 1998, “The Way” peaked at No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart. It earned the band a Grammy Nomination for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

“Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

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Not only is this one of the biggest hits of 1998, but it’s also often associated with the transition from the 90s into the 2000s. In recent years, its popularity rekindled by its use in nostalgic TikTok videos. This wasn’t Goo Goo Dolls’ only hit in the late 90s. It was, however, their first to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 after a rules change in 1998. This rule change allowed songs to enter the Hot 100 without a physical retail release, and “Iris” peaked at No. 9 shortly after.

“Fly Away” by Lenny Kravitz

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This was one of those songs that were hard to escape, playing every time you turned on the radio or walked into a store. It has one of those choruses that naturally loops in your head. Millennials will certainly remember how huge Lenny Kravitz was in the 90s and early 2000s. It felt like Kravitz had the world in the palm of his hand at this point. Released on May 11, 1998, “Fly Away” peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It earned Kravitz his first Grammy in 1999. He then went on to win three more in consecutive years: 2000, 2001, and 2002.

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