Every Millennial Will Remember These 3 Alternative Rock Hits From 1999

1999 is easily one of the most memorable years for millennials. We watched the end of the 1900s and welcomed the 2000s. We survived the Y2K scare and reigned in the millennium and the 21st century. Given how memorable 1999 is, here are three alternative rock hits from 1999 that every millennial will remember.

“Learn To FLy” by Foo Fighters

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In 1999, Foo Fighters quickly followed up on the success of their sophomore album, The Colour And The Shape. With a new lineup in place, including drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band released their third studio album, There Is Nothing Left To Lose, on November 2, 1999. Their lead single, “Learn To Fly”, was the band’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 19. In 2001, Foo Fighters won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. In the Foo Fighters: Back And Forth documentary, Grohl joked about how they won a Grammy for an album recorded in his basement.

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“Take A Picture” by Filter

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From 1989 to 1993, Richard Patrick was the touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails. He left the band in 1993 with the ambition to start his own band. He formed the band Filter alongside Brian Liesegang. They released their debut album in 1995, earning a hit with their lead single “Hey Man Nice Shot”. They replicated success with a hit from their sophomore album, Title Of Record. “Take A Picture” peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and, surprisingly, went to No. 1 on the US Dance Club chart. This is an interesting feat for an alternative rock band.

“Scar Tissue” By Red Hot Chili Peppers

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1999 marked the return of Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante. In 1992, the guitarist felt overwhelmed by the pressure of the band’s sudden mainstream success. As a result, he left the band, and Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro replaced him shortly after. Navarro and frontman Anthony Kiedis were both battling drug addiction, and the band decided to bring back the sober Frusciante. Subsequently, the band fired Navarro in April 1998. Though the guitarist doesn’t drive in real life, he’s seen in the music video for “Scar Tissue” driving the band in a vehicle. This was symbolic of his return to the band.

“Scar Tissue” peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts. On the Billboard Hot 100, it peaked at No. 9. Ultimately, Frusciante’s return to the band was well received by fans, and their 1999 album Californication went to No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

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