Every Millennial Will Remember These 3 Emo Songs From 2002

The year 2002 was very good for third-wave emo. So many debut albums came out that year, and many bands were taking advantage of MySpace at the time. Some of the most iconic bands’ biggest hits were posted on MySpace first. In any case, these three songs should spark the memories of any self-respecting emo Millennial.

“Cute Without The ‘E’ (Cut From the Team)” by Taking Back Sunday

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“Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut From the Team)” was the first song that Taking Back Sunday posted online from their debut album, Tell All Your Friends. The album came out in March 2002, setting them on the path to becoming a staple of third-wave emo.

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In 2003, “Cute Without the ‘E’” released as a radio single, which brought the band increased attention. Stylistically, The Get Up Kids and The Promise Ring, both prominent bands during the mid-90s Midwest emo wave, inspired the track. However, Jay-Z’s writing directly influenced the lyrical style, where his verses remained succinct despite their lyrical density.

“The Taste of Ink” by The Used

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The Used released “The Taste of Ink” in September 2002, several months after their self-titled debut album arrived in June. Released as a radio single, along with a music video, it earned The Used much more attention. “The Taste of Ink” quickly became a fan favorite.

The song peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, which is a decent standing considering they’d just debuted. But The Used started touring almost immediately after the album came out, which allowed their fanbase to grow organically. As a whole, the album had a hand in pioneering the emo-core genre and was an early example of screamo.

“Vampires Will Never Hurt You” by My Chemical Romance

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My Chemical Romance debuted in July 2002 with the album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. Just a couple of months before that, they posted their first song on MySpace. “Vampires Will Never Hurt You” introduced My Chemical Romance to the world and served as their debut single.

Initially, the version they posted online was supposed to be a demo. But the result was so intense that they released it almost immediately after it was finished. This was also the first time Gerard Way used method acting techniques to get into character while singing. After getting emergency dental work on the day of recording, his vocals became slurred and emotionless. So, producer Alex Saavedra punched him in the mouth, which had Way exploding with rage into the mic. That take became the final version of the song.

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