Every Millennial Will Remember These 3 Hip-Hop Hits From 2003

2003 was a turning point for the new century, as artists began truly distancing themselves from 90s overlap. 90s rap was more serious tonally, dominated by gangsta rap for the majority of the decade. By the 2000s, rap had reverted back to its hip-hop roots and began dominating the main pop charts. 23 years later, millennials may be getting older, but surely every millennial will still remember these hip-hop hits from 2003.

“Stand Up” By Ludacris ft. Shawnna

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By 2003, Ludacris had already cemented his place among the frontrunners in rap at the turn of the century. On September 2, 2003, Ludacris released this hit single featuring a call-and-response with rapper Shawnna. It became Ludacris’ first song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it went to No. 1 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, the Hot Rap Songs chart, and the Rhythmic Airplay chart simultaneously. Had Ludacris not already broken out in the 2000s, he certainly would’ve with this 2003 hit. In fact, Shawnna was also featured on his breakout hit, “What’s Your Fantasy”, making this the second hit from the two artists.

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“Get Low” By Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz ft. Ying Yang Twins

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Though this track appears on Lil Jon’s 2002 album Kings Of Crunk, it was released as a single in 2003. Following the single release, “Get Low” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. His album title wasn’t just clever; it became his reality in the early 2000s. The Southern rapper positioned himself as “The King of Crunk”, a form of high-energy hip-hop that emerged in the South. The term caught on during the late 90s and into the mid-2000s, with Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz capitalizing on the movement. In 2002, Kings Of Crunk went to No. 1 on the US Independent Albums chart.

“The Way You Move” by Outkast ft. Sleepy Brown

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By 2003, Outkast was on the verge of a breakup. At the same time, the duo was at the height of their popularity following their massive success with their 2000 album Stankonia. Their 2003 double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This followed a string of No. 2 albums from the group, starting with ATLiens in 1996, then Aquemini in 1998, and Stankonia. Andre 300 penned the No. 1 hit with the album’s second single, “Hey Ya!” released on August 25, 2003. On the same day, Big Boi’s “The Way You Move” was also released. In early 2004, Big Boi earned a No. 1 with “The Way You Move”, following “Hey Ya!” to top the chart.

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