Every Millennial Will Remember These 3 Pop Hits From 1999

Even though 1999 was 27 years ago, it’s a time millennials won’t soon forget. The transitional period between one century and the next is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Millennials were fortunate to experience this during the time that is often referenced as Y2K. The 90s ended, and we were the children of the new millennium in the year 2000. In 2001, we officially entered the 21st century. As millennials will always remember this transitional period, they will also remember these pop hits from the year 1999.

“No Scrubs” by TLC

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By 1999, the Atlanta group TLC had already become a defining group combining elements of R&B and Hip-Hop. They earned their first No. 1 in January 1995 with “Creep” from the band’s sophomore album, CrazySexyCool. The album generated another No. 1 hit, “Waterfalls”, which became the group’s signature hit and one of the most recognizable songs of the decade. Released on April 10, 1999, “No Scrubs” was the group’s comeback single after a hiatus following their sophomore release. It too became one of the group’s signature tracks and set them up to earn yet another No. 1 in September 1999 with “Unpretty”.

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“Genie In A Bottle” by Christina Aguilera

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In 1998, Christina Aguilera recorded a pop version of the song “Reflection”, which was included on the soundtrack for the Disney animated film Mulan. This became her debut single, released when the singer was only 17. Following this, the attention she received from the Mulan soundtrack gave the pop star a platform for her debut album. Ahead of her debut album release, she released the single “Genie In A Bottle” on May 11, 1999. It shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent five weeks in the top spot. Due to this, her self-titled debut album debuted at No. 1, generating four hit singles. She became an icon for Y2K pop culture at the turn of the century.

“Believe” by Cher

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In the 1990s, Cher made a legendary comeback, paralleling her success with her fame in the 1970s. Released in October 1998, her single “Believe” dominated the charts throughout 1999. It became her signature hit, popularizing her new auto-tuned pop sound. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the US Dance Club Songs. It was a global smash hit as well, going to No. 1 in over 23 countries. Not only is it Cher’s best-selling single, but it’s among the best-selling singles of all time.

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