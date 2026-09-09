Every New Feature Confirmed for Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Nintendo just confirmed a new Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Pikmin 4 that will come loaded with new features for players to check out as they revisit the title or play through it for the first time.

Pikmin 4: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Arrives On November 12

Play video

The reveal included details about two major new features. First, players will be able to give voice commands to Oatchi using the built-in microphone on Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by VICE

Oatchi will respond to the player’s voice with commands like “Go to work!” and “Good pup!.” The trailer confirmed that there are nine commands available in the updated version of Pikmin 4.

Even more exciting than the voice commands though is the reveal of a brand-new mode. The new mode is called Dandori Academy and allows players to take on challenges to see how quickly they can collect treasure within a stage.

“Take on challenges and test how quickly you can collect treasure within the stage. Test your Dandori skills and once you’re ready, aim for a high score! Earn medals based on how well you do and see the scores of your friends and players around the world.”

Players will be rewarded for planning out their paths first and completing the tasks in the fastest and more efficient way possible. The announcement revealed that 72 Dandori Academy stages will be released over time.

Shoppers can pre-order the Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy Upgrade Pack today, ahead of its upcoming launch.

Pikmin 4 originally released for the Nintendo Switch in 2023 and was met with positive reviews. It seems like it has been long enough since the launch that many fans could be ready to revisit the title and check out the new mode. It will also be interesting to see if the Nintendo Switch 2 edition is enticing enough to bring in any new fans who haven’t experienced the franchise or the latest iteration yet.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pikmin 4 news and other updates from the September Nintendo Direct.

Pikmin 4: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases on November 12, 2026.