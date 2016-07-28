Every Quote from This Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Interview Is Legendary



Kim and Kanye on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar

Kanye and Kim, as usual, are busy being iconic. In the wake of their resounding victory in the great Taylor Swift Lyrics Debacle of 2016—which Kanye took some time to mention onstage last night with Drake in Chicago—they are really shoring up their credentials as America’s favorite couple. And just in time to keep the campaign resonating, now they’re on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, in a spread styled by Carine Roitfeld and shot by none other than Karl fucking Lagerfeld. In the interview with Laura Brown, the two are in rare form, focusing on the topics in which they are the greatest experts: themselves.

As is bound to happen when Kanye and Kim start speaking extemporaneously, things are extremely quotable. You honestly should just read the whole thing—it opens with an aside about horse breeding coffee table books and gets weirder from there—but here are a few lines you can go ahead and make plans to get tatted on yourself:

Kanye, on favorite body parts:

“Is the face a body part? My favorite body part of Kim’s: heart.”

On hidden talents:

Kim: “I can smell when someone has a cavity. It’s a very specific smell—not a bad-breath smell—but something that is really strong.”

Kanye: “I can analyze people’s intentions. Immediately.That’s just a warning. To everyone.”

On their biggest insecurities:

Kim: “I would say looking fat sometimes. I really do take it seriously. I try to do what I can and diet and stay in shape, and it does make me insecure when I’m heavy.”

Kanye: “I used to have insecurity about my finances, then I announced that I had debt, and now I don’t have any insecurities.”

On why there are so many pictures on social media of Kanye sleeping:

Kim: “He can fall asleep anywhere.”

Kanye: “I can sleep. I love sleep; it’s my favorite.”

Kim: “He took me to a fashion meeting in Paris once. I’d never met these people; I was so nervous. It was the beginning of our relationship, and I didn’t know anyone in fashion. And he passed out at the table. I’m like, “I’m so sorry, we’re jet-lagged.” You don’t know the number of times I’ve had to say that. I always flat-out lie that he’s jet-lagged, even if we’ve been home for months. [Laughs.] Me? I’m up at like 6 AM With my trainer, running up the hill you drove up to get here.”

On the nature of regret and finding a sense of inner peace (jk on the subject of deleting tweets):

Kim: “I don’t regret any tweets. I’m not a tweeter and deleter. So I have no regrets.”

On what they’d bring to a desert island, which, frankly, same:

Kanye: “I would bring my laptop and the Internet.”

So there you have it: Kanye loves to sleep and use the internet. And you can banish all your insecurities by admitting to them. Easy, right? Soak up more wisdom with the full interview right here.

