Immersive music has been a staple of the Grand Theft Auto franchise for years and that trend is only growing with the massive tracklist that arrives with GTA 6.

All 22 Radio Stations In GTA 6

Scanning through different radio stations while driving around the city has been a staple of the GTA experience for generations and there are now even more ways to interact with music than ever before.

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GTA 6 offers players the chance to listen to the radio in vehicles and on their phone as they explore the massive map during and between missions. There is a massive list of tracks included in the game and it’s quite possible there are some we haven’t heard yet.

The game includes 22 radio stations for players to listen to and many of those feature famous real-life hosts and musicians or returning franchise favorite DJs.

Here is a full breakdown of every radio station and all the tracks that we’ve heard or managed to dig up so far:

Cocoteo FM Anuel AA ft. Gaze – Amanece Axel Rulay ft. Farruko and El Alfa – Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix) Bad Bunny – EoO Calle 13 – Suave Mix (Blass Remix) Romeo Santos ft. El Chaval de la Bachata – Canalla Myke Towers – Girl Young Miko – Ni Le Cabe Bad Bunny – Otra Noche en Miami Chimbala & Omega – Se Me Nota (Agarrame) Don Omar – Intocable Fuerza Regida – Suzuki Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000 Tainy & Bad Bunny – Mojabi Ghost Rainao & El Laberinto Del Coco – Marisposas En El Estomago

Radio La Ola Banda Blanca – Sopa de Caracol Cachao – Descarga Cubana Celia Cruz ft. Johnny Pacheco – Besito de Coco Charlie Palmieri – La Hija de Lola El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – No Hay Cama Pa’ Tanta Gente Gloria Estefan – Mi Tierra Orquesta Harlow – La Cartera Roberto Torres – Caballo Viejo Willie Colon & Ruben Blades – Ligia Elena Willie Colon & Ruben Blades – Pedro Navaja Willy Chirino – Soy Guajiro

Flash FM Addison Rae – Fame Is a Gun Ariana Grande – Break Free Billie Eilish – Lunch Brittany Howard – Prove It To You The Black Keys.- No Rain, No Flowers CA7RIEL – Sexy Magic Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels Chappell Roan – Hot To Go! Charli XCX – Good Ones Chloe Moriondo – Oyster Ciara and Justin Timberlake – Love Sex Magic Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime Daft Punk – Around the World Doechii & SZA – Persuasive Drake – Hold On, We’re Going Home Dua Lipa – Houdini Foster the People – Pumped Up Kicks Frank Ocean – Lost George Michael – Fastlove, Pt. 1 Goldfrapp – Strict Machine Gorillaz – Dare Gwen Stefani ft. Eve – Rich Girl Inner Expansions – Move Your Body Italove – Rhythm of Love Jennifer Paige – Crush JISOO – Earthquake Jeannie – Mantra Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll – Wild Ones Justice – DVNO Justin Bieber ft. BloodPop – Friends Justin Bieber – Sweet Spot Katseye – Gabriela Kele – Tenderoni Kelly Rowland ft. Lil Wayne – Motivation Kenya Grace – Mr Cool Kenya Grace – Strangers Kodak Black – Skrilla Kylie Minogue – Spinning Around La Roux – Bulletproof Lana Del Rey – Crazy for You LISA – Sawadika Lorde – Green Light Madonna ft. Nicki Minaj & M.I.A. – Give Me All Your Luvin’ Major Lazer – Lean On Mariah Carey – Someday Mandy Moore – Candy Moloko – Forever More MGMT – Electric Feel Natasha Bedingfield – Show Me Love Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U PinkPantheress – Illegal Phoenix – 1901 Robyn – Blow My Mind Robyn – Show Me Love Rose Gray – All Again Sam Fender – People Watching Santigold – Disparate Youth SG Lewis ft. Robyn & Channel Tres – Impact Sia – Cheap Thrills Tate McRae – Sports Car Texas – Inner Smile The Ting Tings – That’s Not My Name Tove Lo & SG Lewis – Heat Tove Lo – Blood in Your eyes TSHA ft. Rose Gray – Girls The Weeknd – Wanderlust X-Press 2 ft. David Byrne – Lazy Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress – Midnight Sun Zara Larsson – Fast Emotion

Radio On-U Adrian Sherwood – Dub Inspector Carroll Thompson – I’m So Sorry Freddie McGregor – Big Ship Horace Andy – Skylarking Ken Boothe – Everything I Own Louisa Mark – Caught You in a Lie

Emotion 98.3 Bruce Hornsby & The Range – The Way It Is Carly Simon – Coming Around Again The Cars – Drive Captain & Tennille – But I Think It’s a Dream Chicago – Hard to Say I’m Sorry Chris Rea – Fool (If You Think It’s Over) Cliff Richard – Devil Woman Dr. Hook – When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman Elton John – I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues George Michael – Father Figure Phil Collins – Against All Odds Phil Collins – In the Air Tonight Roxette – Listen to Your Heart Scritti Politti – Overnite Stevie Nicks ft. Tom Petty – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

The Chamber 106.6 Anthrax – I Am The Law Black Sabbath – I Judas Priest – Freewheel Burning Linkin Park – In the End Mastodon – Blood and Thunder Megadeth – Symphony of Destruction Metallica – Battery Metallica – Master of Puppets Metallica – Seek & Destroy Overkill – Rotten to the Core Pantera – I’m Broken Sepultura – Territory Slayer – Raining Blood Slayer – Payback System of a Down – Sugar TOOL – Sober

Symphony FM Handel – Messiah Liszt – Les Préludes Lutoslawski – Concerto for Orchestra Prokofiev – Piano Concerto No. 2 Jean Sibelius – Symphony No. 5 III. Allegro Molto Mahler – Symphony No. 6 Allegro Energico Claude Debussy – Nocturnes, L. 91: II. Fetes

Worldwide FM 4hero – Star Chasers Atmos Blaq – Skhaftin Saka Fonque Cloud One – Atmosphere Strut Dongurizu – Yoppa Ratta Facta ft. Warrior Queen and Killa P – Slope VIP Fejao ft. Samtheman – Brasil de Capoeira Garfield Fleming – Don’t Send Me Away Jamiroquai – Smile Moses Ideka & Phil – Do It For You Roberta Flack – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

CircoLoco Records Radio Michael Bibi – Rhythm of the Night Mind Against – Let It Go Skream – Floral

V-Rock Bon Jovi – Runaway The Clash – Rock the Casbah Eddie Money – Take Me Home Tonight Eric Clapton – Cocaine Harry Nilsson – Jump Into the Fire Huey Lewis & The News – I Want A New Drug John Mellencamp – Jack and Diane John Parr – Naughty Naughty KISS – Sure Know Something Lindsey Buckingham – Go Insane Loverboy – Lovin’ Every Minute of It Motley Crue – Dr. Feelgood Pete Townshend – Let My Love Open the Door Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time REO Speedwagon – Take It on the Run The Rolling Stones – Emotional Rescue Stevie Nicks – For What It’s Worth Stevie Nicks – Rooms on Fire Toto – Georgy Porgy Van Halen – Panama Warrant – Cherry Pie The Who – Bargain Yes – Rhythm of Love ZZ Top – Got Me Under Pressure

AfroBank FM Alafia – Assanssan Asake – Joha Tony Allen & The Afro Messengers – No Discrimination Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa Pat Thomas ft. Ebo Taylor – Gye Wani DJ Lag & Robot Boii ft. Kamo Mphela – Shay’sana Hugh Masekela – Run No More Manu Dibango – Goro City

Kaleidoscope FM Alim Qasimov & Farghana Qasimova – Say It Right Alkistis Protopsalti – How You Remind Me Marianne Rosenberg – Herz Aus Glas Phuong Thanh – Chia Tay Trong Mua Rolf Bergstrom – Rokkibaby Ron – Hai Capito O No? Trevor M. Simpson & Hi Lo Singers – Stupid Girl

Back Country Radio David Allan Coe – Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior George Strait – The Fireman Glen Campbell – Rhinestone Cowboy Hank Williams Jr. ft. Waylon Jennings – The Conversation The Kentucky Headhunters – Walk Softly On This Heart of Mine Loretta Lynn – Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind) Mel McDaniel – Louisiana Saturday Night Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need Tony Joe White – Polk Salad Annie

Gloriana Blues Radio Ella Fitzgerald – Trouble in Mind Memphis Minnie – Me and My Chauffeur Jimmie Rogers – That’s All Right John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Didn’t It Rain Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes Earl Hooker – Blue Guitar Freddie King – Yonder Wall

Leonida Jazz Radio Bob James – Night Crawlers Casiopea – Time Limit Mystery Time – Thank You Deeply Return to Forever – Sorceress Stanley Clarke – School Days Stanley Clarke ft. Yussef Dayes and Robert Glasper – Overtown Lights

Vice City FM Billy Ocean – Loverboy Bryan Ferry – Kiss and Tell Culture Club – Miss Me Blind Curiosity Killed the Cat – Name and Number Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar Feargal Sharkey – A Good Heart Information Society – What’s on Your Mind Jellybean ft. Elisa Fiorillo – Who Found Who Jermaine Stewart – We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off Johnny Hates Jazz – Shattered Dreams Lionel Richie – All Night Long New Order – Thieves Like Us Stevie Nicks – Wild Heart

Stockyard FM ANOTR – Paradise CMD/CTRL – No Stress Fischerspooner – Emerge HEALTH – Nightmare Justice & Tame Impala – One Night / All Night LCD Soundsystem – North American Scum Neil Frances – You Move Me Rampa & WhoMadeWho – Abu Simbel Roisin Murphy – Overpowered Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby

Dirty South Classics 2Pac ft. Trick Daddy – Still Ballin’ Birdman ft. Lil Wayne – Pop Bottles Brisco – Bitch I’m Me Chingy ft. Ludacris & Snoop Dogg – Holidae Inn David Banner ft. Lil’ Flip – Like a Pimp Dem Franchize Boyz – White Tee DJ Khaled ft. Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, and Pitbull – Born N Raised Gangsta Boo ft. DJ Paul & Juicy J – Where Dem Dollars At? Gucci Mane – Freaky Gurl JT Money ft Solé – Who Dat Juvenile ft. Soulja Slim – Slow Motion Lil Jon ft. Lil Scrappy – What U Gon’ Do Lil Wayne – A Milli Mike Jones.- Back Then Outkast – Players Ball Petey Pablo – Freek-A-Leek Rick Ross – Push It Shawty Lo – Dew Know Three 6 Mafia – Hard Out Here for a Pimp Three 6 Mafia – Side 2 Side T.I. – Rubber Band Man Trick Daddy – I’m a Thug Trina – Da Baddest Bitch Young Buck – Shorty Wanna Ride Yung Joc – It’s Goin’ Down

VCRR 21 Savage – Cookin 310babii, Blueface & Tyga – Soak City Bossman Dlow – Mr Pot Scraper BunnaB – Go Go Go Cardi B – Don’t Chart Central Cee – Rock N Roll Denzel Curry – Fla Flow DJ Khaled ft. Latto & City Girls – Bills Paid Drake – Nokia Drake – Nonstop Famous Sally & YB – Wassup Gway French Montana & Swae Lee – Unforgettable Future – Xanny Family GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me Gunna – Count Up Kodak Black & Don Toliver – Let’s Rock Kodak Black ft. XXXTentacion – Roll in Peace Latto ft. Flo Milli – Go Shorty Metro Boomin, Future, Travis Scott, Playboi Cari – Type Shit Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee Mustard, Quavo & Rob49 – One of Them Ones Nemzzz ft. Travis Scott – Gass Offset – I Just Came To Pop It Playboi Carti – Ahh Yea Pooh Shiesty – Got Dat Pop Smoke – Dior Real Boston Richey – Help Me SoFaygo – Cashout Tee Grizzley – IKYFL Travis Scott – RHYNO Young Nudy – Don Da Da Young Thug – Digits Yung Lean ft. Future & Metro Boomin – That’s It Zoey Dollaz – Blow a Cheque

Honey FM 112 – Dance With Me Akon ft. Styles P – Locked Up Baby Bash ft. T-Pain – Cyclone Babyface – Whip Appeal Color Me Badd – I Adore Mi Amor D’Angelo – Lady Groove Theory – Tell Me Jagged Edge – Where the Party At Jody Watley – Looking for a New Love Montell Jordan – Get It On Tonite Next – Too Close Sounds of Blackness – Optimistic T-Pain – Buy U a Drank TLC – Creep Tony! Toni! Toné – Feels Good Usher – Bad Girl Zhané – Hey Mr. DJ

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Keep in mind that this is a developing guide and more information may be added as we spend additional time in game.

In addition to taking a lot of notes during our own time in the game, we also consulted GameSpot, Mobalytics, and GTABase while pulling together this extensive list of tracks.

Be sure to check back frequently for updates and for lots more Grand Theft Auto 6 news and guides.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.