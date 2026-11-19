Immersive music has been a staple of the Grand Theft Auto franchise for years and that trend is only growing with the massive tracklist that arrives with GTA 6.
All 22 Radio Stations In GTA 6
Scanning through different radio stations while driving around the city has been a staple of the GTA experience for generations and there are now even more ways to interact with music than ever before.
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GTA 6 offers players the chance to listen to the radio in vehicles and on their phone as they explore the massive map during and between missions. There is a massive list of tracks included in the game and it’s quite possible there are some we haven’t heard yet.
The game includes 22 radio stations for players to listen to and many of those feature famous real-life hosts and musicians or returning franchise favorite DJs.
Here is a full breakdown of every radio station and all the tracks that we’ve heard or managed to dig up so far:
- Cocoteo FM
- Anuel AA ft. Gaze – Amanece
- Axel Rulay ft. Farruko and El Alfa – Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix)
- Bad Bunny – EoO
- Calle 13 – Suave Mix (Blass Remix)
- Romeo Santos ft. El Chaval de la Bachata – Canalla
- Myke Towers – Girl
- Young Miko – Ni Le Cabe
- Bad Bunny – Otra Noche en Miami
- Chimbala & Omega – Se Me Nota (Agarrame)
- Don Omar – Intocable
- Fuerza Regida – Suzuki
- Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000
- Tainy & Bad Bunny – Mojabi Ghost
- Rainao & El Laberinto Del Coco – Marisposas En El Estomago
- Radio La Ola
- Banda Blanca – Sopa de Caracol
- Cachao – Descarga Cubana
- Celia Cruz ft. Johnny Pacheco – Besito de Coco
- Charlie Palmieri – La Hija de Lola
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – No Hay Cama Pa’ Tanta Gente
- Gloria Estefan – Mi Tierra
- Orquesta Harlow – La Cartera
- Roberto Torres – Caballo Viejo
- Willie Colon & Ruben Blades – Ligia Elena
- Willie Colon & Ruben Blades – Pedro Navaja
- Willy Chirino – Soy Guajiro
- Flash FM
- Addison Rae – Fame Is a Gun
- Ariana Grande – Break Free
- Billie Eilish – Lunch
- Brittany Howard – Prove It To You
- The Black Keys.- No Rain, No Flowers
- CA7RIEL – Sexy Magic
- Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
- Chappell Roan – Hot To Go!
- Charli XCX – Good Ones
- Chloe Moriondo – Oyster
- Ciara and Justin Timberlake – Love Sex Magic
- Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime
- Daft Punk – Around the World
- Doechii & SZA – Persuasive
- Drake – Hold On, We’re Going Home
- Dua Lipa – Houdini
- Foster the People – Pumped Up Kicks
- Frank Ocean – Lost
- George Michael – Fastlove, Pt. 1
- Goldfrapp – Strict Machine
- Gorillaz – Dare
- Gwen Stefani ft. Eve – Rich Girl
- Inner Expansions – Move Your Body
- Italove – Rhythm of Love
- Jennifer Paige – Crush
- JISOO – Earthquake
- Jeannie – Mantra
- Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll – Wild Ones
- Justice – DVNO
- Justin Bieber ft. BloodPop – Friends
- Justin Bieber – Sweet Spot
- Katseye – Gabriela
- Kele – Tenderoni
- Kelly Rowland ft. Lil Wayne – Motivation
- Kenya Grace – Mr Cool
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Kodak Black – Skrilla
- Kylie Minogue – Spinning Around
- La Roux – Bulletproof
- Lana Del Rey – Crazy for You
- LISA – Sawadika
- Lorde – Green Light
- Madonna ft. Nicki Minaj & M.I.A. – Give Me All Your Luvin’
- Major Lazer – Lean On
- Mariah Carey – Someday
- Mandy Moore – Candy
- Moloko – Forever More
- MGMT – Electric Feel
- Natasha Bedingfield – Show Me Love
- Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U
- PinkPantheress – Illegal
- Phoenix – 1901
- Robyn – Blow My Mind
- Robyn – Show Me Love
- Rose Gray – All Again
- Sam Fender – People Watching
- Santigold – Disparate Youth
- SG Lewis ft. Robyn & Channel Tres – Impact
- Sia – Cheap Thrills
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- Texas – Inner Smile
- The Ting Tings – That’s Not My Name
- Tove Lo & SG Lewis – Heat
- Tove Lo – Blood in Your eyes
- TSHA ft. Rose Gray – Girls
- The Weeknd – Wanderlust
- X-Press 2 ft. David Byrne – Lazy
- Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress – Midnight Sun
- Zara Larsson – Fast Emotion
- Radio On-U
- Adrian Sherwood – Dub Inspector
- Carroll Thompson – I’m So Sorry
- Freddie McGregor – Big Ship
- Horace Andy – Skylarking
- Ken Boothe – Everything I Own
- Louisa Mark – Caught You in a Lie
- Emotion 98.3
- Bruce Hornsby & The Range – The Way It Is
- Carly Simon – Coming Around Again
- The Cars – Drive
- Captain & Tennille – But I Think It’s a Dream
- Chicago – Hard to Say I’m Sorry
- Chris Rea – Fool (If You Think It’s Over)
- Cliff Richard – Devil Woman
- Dr. Hook – When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman
- Elton John – I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
- George Michael – Father Figure
- Phil Collins – Against All Odds
- Phil Collins – In the Air Tonight
- Roxette – Listen to Your Heart
- Scritti Politti – Overnite
- Stevie Nicks ft. Tom Petty – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
- The Chamber 106.6
- Anthrax – I Am The Law
- Black Sabbath – I
- Judas Priest – Freewheel Burning
- Linkin Park – In the End
- Mastodon – Blood and Thunder
- Megadeth – Symphony of Destruction
- Metallica – Battery
- Metallica – Master of Puppets
- Metallica – Seek & Destroy
- Overkill – Rotten to the Core
- Pantera – I’m Broken
- Sepultura – Territory
- Slayer – Raining Blood
- Slayer – Payback
- System of a Down – Sugar
- TOOL – Sober
- Symphony FM
- Handel – Messiah
- Liszt – Les Préludes
- Lutoslawski – Concerto for Orchestra
- Prokofiev – Piano Concerto No. 2
- Jean Sibelius – Symphony No. 5 III. Allegro Molto
- Mahler – Symphony No. 6 Allegro Energico
- Claude Debussy – Nocturnes, L. 91: II. Fetes
- Worldwide FM
- 4hero – Star Chasers
- Atmos Blaq – Skhaftin Saka Fonque
- Cloud One – Atmosphere Strut
- Dongurizu – Yoppa Ratta
- Facta ft. Warrior Queen and Killa P – Slope VIP
- Fejao ft. Samtheman – Brasil de Capoeira
- Garfield Fleming – Don’t Send Me Away
- Jamiroquai – Smile
- Moses Ideka & Phil – Do It For You
- Roberta Flack – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
- CircoLoco Records Radio
- Michael Bibi – Rhythm of the Night
- Mind Against – Let It Go
- Skream – Floral
- V-Rock
- Bon Jovi – Runaway
- The Clash – Rock the Casbah
- Eddie Money – Take Me Home Tonight
- Eric Clapton – Cocaine
- Harry Nilsson – Jump Into the Fire
- Huey Lewis & The News – I Want A New Drug
- John Mellencamp – Jack and Diane
- John Parr – Naughty Naughty
- KISS – Sure Know Something
- Lindsey Buckingham – Go Insane
- Loverboy – Lovin’ Every Minute of It
- Motley Crue – Dr. Feelgood
- Pete Townshend – Let My Love Open the Door
- Poison – Nothin’ But A Good Time
- REO Speedwagon – Take It on the Run
- The Rolling Stones – Emotional Rescue
- Stevie Nicks – For What It’s Worth
- Stevie Nicks – Rooms on Fire
- Toto – Georgy Porgy
- Van Halen – Panama
- Warrant – Cherry Pie
- The Who – Bargain
- Yes – Rhythm of Love
- ZZ Top – Got Me Under Pressure
- AfroBank FM
- Alafia – Assanssan
- Asake – Joha
- Tony Allen & The Afro Messengers – No Discrimination
- Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa
- Pat Thomas ft. Ebo Taylor – Gye Wani
- DJ Lag & Robot Boii ft. Kamo Mphela – Shay’sana
- Hugh Masekela – Run No More
- Manu Dibango – Goro City
- Kaleidoscope FM
- Alim Qasimov & Farghana Qasimova – Say It Right
- Alkistis Protopsalti – How You Remind Me
- Marianne Rosenberg – Herz Aus Glas
- Phuong Thanh – Chia Tay Trong Mua
- Rolf Bergstrom – Rokkibaby
- Ron – Hai Capito O No?
- Trevor M. Simpson & Hi Lo Singers – Stupid Girl
- Back Country Radio
- David Allan Coe – Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior
- George Strait – The Fireman
- Glen Campbell – Rhinestone Cowboy
- Hank Williams Jr. ft. Waylon Jennings – The Conversation
- The Kentucky Headhunters – Walk Softly On This Heart of Mine
- Loretta Lynn – Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)
- Mel McDaniel – Louisiana Saturday Night
- Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need
- Tony Joe White – Polk Salad Annie
- Gloriana Blues Radio
- Ella Fitzgerald – Trouble in Mind
- Memphis Minnie – Me and My Chauffeur
- Jimmie Rogers – That’s All Right
- John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Didn’t It Rain
- Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes
- Earl Hooker – Blue Guitar
- Freddie King – Yonder Wall
- Leonida Jazz Radio
- Bob James – Night Crawlers
- Casiopea – Time Limit
- Mystery Time – Thank You Deeply
- Return to Forever – Sorceress
- Stanley Clarke – School Days
- Stanley Clarke ft. Yussef Dayes and Robert Glasper – Overtown Lights
- Vice City FM
- Billy Ocean – Loverboy
- Bryan Ferry – Kiss and Tell
- Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
- Curiosity Killed the Cat – Name and Number
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
- Feargal Sharkey – A Good Heart
- Information Society – What’s on Your Mind
- Jellybean ft. Elisa Fiorillo – Who Found Who
- Jermaine Stewart – We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off
- Johnny Hates Jazz – Shattered Dreams
- Lionel Richie – All Night Long
- New Order – Thieves Like Us
- Stevie Nicks – Wild Heart
- Stockyard FM
- ANOTR – Paradise
- CMD/CTRL – No Stress
- Fischerspooner – Emerge
- HEALTH – Nightmare
- Justice & Tame Impala – One Night / All Night
- LCD Soundsystem – North American Scum
- Neil Frances – You Move Me
- Rampa & WhoMadeWho – Abu Simbel
- Roisin Murphy – Overpowered
- Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
- Dirty South Classics
- 2Pac ft. Trick Daddy – Still Ballin’
- Birdman ft. Lil Wayne – Pop Bottles
- Brisco – Bitch I’m Me
- Chingy ft. Ludacris & Snoop Dogg – Holidae Inn
- David Banner ft. Lil’ Flip – Like a Pimp
- Dem Franchize Boyz – White Tee
- DJ Khaled ft. Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, and Pitbull – Born N Raised
- Gangsta Boo ft. DJ Paul & Juicy J – Where Dem Dollars At?
- Gucci Mane – Freaky Gurl
- JT Money ft Solé – Who Dat
- Juvenile ft. Soulja Slim – Slow Motion
- Lil Jon ft. Lil Scrappy – What U Gon’ Do
- Lil Wayne – A Milli
- Mike Jones.- Back Then
- Outkast – Players Ball
- Petey Pablo – Freek-A-Leek
- Rick Ross – Push It
- Shawty Lo – Dew Know
- Three 6 Mafia – Hard Out Here for a Pimp
- Three 6 Mafia – Side 2 Side
- T.I. – Rubber Band Man
- Trick Daddy – I’m a Thug
- Trina – Da Baddest Bitch
- Young Buck – Shorty Wanna Ride
- Yung Joc – It’s Goin’ Down
- VCRR
- 21 Savage – Cookin
- 310babii, Blueface & Tyga – Soak City
- Bossman Dlow – Mr Pot Scraper
- BunnaB – Go Go Go
- Cardi B – Don’t Chart
- Central Cee – Rock N Roll
- Denzel Curry – Fla Flow
- DJ Khaled ft. Latto & City Girls – Bills Paid
- Drake – Nokia
- Drake – Nonstop
- Famous Sally & YB – Wassup Gway
- French Montana & Swae Lee – Unforgettable
- Future – Xanny Family
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
- Gunna – Count Up
- Kodak Black & Don Toliver – Let’s Rock
- Kodak Black ft. XXXTentacion – Roll in Peace
- Latto ft. Flo Milli – Go Shorty
- Metro Boomin, Future, Travis Scott, Playboi Cari – Type Shit
- Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee
- Mustard, Quavo & Rob49 – One of Them Ones
- Nemzzz ft. Travis Scott – Gass
- Offset – I Just Came To Pop It
- Playboi Carti – Ahh Yea
- Pooh Shiesty – Got Dat
- Pop Smoke – Dior
- Real Boston Richey – Help Me
- SoFaygo – Cashout
- Tee Grizzley – IKYFL
- Travis Scott – RHYNO
- Young Nudy – Don Da Da
- Young Thug – Digits
- Yung Lean ft. Future & Metro Boomin – That’s It
- Zoey Dollaz – Blow a Cheque
- Honey FM
- 112 – Dance With Me
- Akon ft. Styles P – Locked Up
- Baby Bash ft. T-Pain – Cyclone
- Babyface – Whip Appeal
- Color Me Badd – I Adore Mi Amor
- D’Angelo – Lady
- Groove Theory – Tell Me
- Jagged Edge – Where the Party At
- Jody Watley – Looking for a New Love
- Montell Jordan – Get It On Tonite
- Next – Too Close
- Sounds of Blackness – Optimistic
- T-Pain – Buy U a Drank
- TLC – Creep
- Tony! Toni! Toné – Feels Good
- Usher – Bad Girl
- Zhané – Hey Mr. DJ
- The Wipe
- Current events talk show
- WKTT
- Satire conservative talk show station
Keep in mind that this is a developing guide and more information may be added as we spend additional time in game.
In addition to taking a lot of notes during our own time in the game, we also consulted GameSpot, Mobalytics, and GTABase while pulling together this extensive list of tracks.
Be sure to check back frequently for updates and for lots more Grand Theft Auto 6 news and guides.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.