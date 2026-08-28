Every Song Confirmed in GTA6 Extended Look

After months of anticipation, the first extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6 has finally arrived and the 25+ minutes of gameplay footage included a ton of songs from the game’s soundtrack.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has some of the most immersive and iconic soundtracks in gaming history. It’s been a tradition for each game to include multiple radio stations full of unique playlists that include a mix of deep cuts, new songs, and popular hits spanning decades of the music industry.

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Grand Theft Auto 6 is aiming to revisit and improve nearly ever system after the long wait since 2013’s GTA 5 and the first extended gameplay reveal confirms that music will still play a key role in the GTA experience with this new iteration.

After watching the video multiple times and scouring the internet for confirmation, here’s a full list of every track that seems to be confirmed for the game so far:

Pop Bottles – Birdman and Lil Wayne

Pound Town – Sexyy Red and Tay Keith

Skrilla – Kodak Black

Let Your Love Flow – The Bellamy Brothers

Love Bites – Def Leppard

People Are People – Depeche Mode

But I Think It’s a Dream – Captain & Tennille

Cars and Girls – Prefab Sprout

Off the Grid – !!! (feat. Meah Pace)

Devil Woman – Cliff Richard

Se Me Nota – Chimbala and Omega

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) – Phil Collins

Mine O’ Mine – Aluna and Jayda G

This is likely just the tip of the iceberg and the full game will feature lots more surprises and reveals across genres when it arrives. Grand Theft Auto 5 included 15+ radio stations at launch with a massive lineup of over 200 songs.

San Andreas was another one of the franchise’s most iconic soundtracks. That game launched with a soundtrack of more than 150 songs all the way back in 2004.

For now, gamers are going to have to wait a bit longer until the GTA 6 release date arrives in November to learn more about exactly how many additional songs they’ll find on radio stations and while exploring the world of Leonida.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Grand Theft Auto 6 news and update as the game’s release date approaches.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.