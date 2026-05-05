Every Title Coming To Xbox Game Pass In The First Half of May

A new month is here, which means it is once again time for Xbox Game Pass to refresh its catalog of games with a ton of new titles for subscribers to check out.

All Xbox Game Pass May 2026 Wave 1 Titles

The first big batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for May 2026 have officially been confirmed and there are a lot of exciting games arriving at the various subscriptions tiers.

Videos by VICE

Forza Horizon 6 arrives on May 19, which is one of the most-anticipated titles of the year for fans of racing sims. Additionally, there are some big indie games with a lot of buzz arriving in this batch, including both the 90s-inspired Mixtape and a game preview of Subnautica 2.

Additionally, Doom: The Dark Ages is being added to the Premium subscription tier, making it available beyond just Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Here is the full list of May 2026 Xbox Game Pass wave 1 additions:

Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 5 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 19 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Ben 10 Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Descenders Next (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Wheel World (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Wildgate (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Mixtape (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 7 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Outbound (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 11 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Black Jacket (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 12 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Call of the Elder Gods (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC) – May 12 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console) – May 12 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium

DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Game Pass subscribers should also keep in mind that the following titles will be leaving the service very soon. Be sure to check these out while they are still available:

Galacticare (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Planet of Lana (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Check back soon for more Xbox Game Pass news and updates.