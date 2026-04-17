Every Title Leaving Xbox Game Pass This Month (April 2026)

With the final weeks of April approaching, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now get a closer look at exactly which titles will be removed from the service before May’s additions start to arrive.

Citizen Sleeper, Goat Simulator, and More Leave Xbox Game Pass on April 30

Screenshot: Jump Over The Age

April 2026 has been a huge month for Xbox Pass subscribers. In addition to finally getting Hades 2, subscribers also picked up Final Fantasy IV, Tiny Bookshop, and Replaced. Although there have been a lot of amazing additions, unfortunately the end of month rotation will see some popular titles drop off of the library.

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The following titles are all leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30, 2026:

Citizen Sleeper Console, PC, Cloud

Creatures of Ava Console, PC, Cloud

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Console, PC, Cloud

Endless Legend 2 PC

Goat Simulator Console, Cloud

Goat Simulator: Remastered Console, PC, Cloud

Hunt: Showdown 1896 Console, PC, Cloud

Revenge of the Savage Planet Console, PC, Cloud



Additionally, NHL 24 will be leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, but an exact date hasn’t been announced for that quite yet.

The list of nine titles leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of April is a pretty heavy one. Citizen Sleeper is a very popular and critically-acclaimed RPG, so fans of the genre who haven’t played the original installment in the series should try to check it out before it disappears from the service. Additionally, Game Pass subscribers also currently have access to the game’s sequel, which is well-worth checking out after finishing the first game.

Additionally, there are likely going to be some fans who are sad to see Goat Simulator and Goat Simulator: Remastered leave the service. This sim has been a staple of Game Pass for quite a while, so some players have likely gotten used to having access to it.

Subscribers who want to permanently add any of these titles to their library can take advantage of discounts of at least 20% off all of these titles from now through April 30, 2026. Be sure to act quickly, because most of these deals will disappear as soon as May 1 arrives.

Now that we’re more than halfway through April, gamers should get an early preview of what titles will be arriving in May 2026 very soon.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Xbox Game Pass news and updates.