Everybody Was Kung-Fu Fighting, Thanks to the Latest Free Epic Games Store Giveaway

The Epic Games Store giveaways are coming to a close, but they’re ending on a fantastic finishing note. After giving away plenty of fantastic games, the final gift may be the best one they’ve had to offer yet. I may be slightly biased toward Sifu, as it was the first game I ever reviewed for a different site, but even a few years after its initial release, it’s one of the greatest indie games I’ve ever had the privilege of playing. And now? You can claim it for free — but only for 24 hours.

Screenshot: Sloclap

Get Ready to Clap Some Fools by Getting ‘Sifu’ for Free on the epic games store

After giving away some AAA bangers, it feels great to see Epic Games end this on a positive Indie note. The combat system in Sifu is one of the best in any game I’ve ever played and makes everything else pale in comparison. Every action feels snappy, and an electrifying soundtrack makes every battle feel all the more intense because of it. I can’t speak the praises of Sifu enough, and there’s no reason not to claim it for free. Yes, it’s on Epic Games Store, but if you have a Fortnite account, you already have one of these.

Sifu is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. new MYSTERY GAME tomorrow http://buff.ly/3Y5zGHT — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T16:00:12.097Z Post by @Wario64 on Bluesky

If you’ve never played Sifu, it’s a tough-as-nails game that features a unique aging mechanic. With every death you experience, your character ages. They’ll become stronger, but have a much smaller health pool, making it a choice between your strength versus your stamina. Finding the perfect middle ground is hard, but they’ve thankfully added a difficulty slider to make the game more accessible to everyone after release. Trying to get through this one during the Early Access period was more rewarding than any Souls-like I’ve ever played, honestly.

Before we get a Sifu 2, Sloclap is developing Rematch. I’m not a sports guy. But seeing as Sloclap is working on a new soccer game using the same engine as Sifu? I may need to dive in and see what that one is all about. It has my attention enough, and maybe we’ll get to engage in some awesome brawls on the pitch.