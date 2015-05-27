Everyone At Mysteryland Was Wearing Weed

All photos by the author
When you throw a festival on the original grounds of Woodstock ’69, you better be ready for throngs of dedicated potheads showing up, double fisting glowsticks and wax pens. On May 22-24, Mysteryland returned to the hippie town of Bethel, New York. Everywhere you looked, the weed plant was the accessory of choice—those jagged, multi-pronged leaves were on T-shirts, backpacks, hats, and even some kandi.
The spiking popularity of weed fashion probably has everything to do with marijuana legalization sweeping the country. Toking a bowl isn’t just for deadbeats and Rastas anymore; high-end dispensaries, designer munchies, #weedstagram, and the “cannabis queen of Beverly Hills” are all expanding the definition of “weed culture” as it goes mainstream. Thus: kids aren’t afraid to publicly express their love for getting high as fuck anymore. Here is just a small sampling of the cannabis couture at Mysteryland.
