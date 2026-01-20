Everyone Is Talking About 2016. Here’s 5 Things That Made the Year So Iconic.

I don’t know about you, but as I scroll on social media this week, I can’t seem to avoid the countless 2016 throwback posts. It seems we have a newfound obsession with the lighthearted energy from an entire decade ago.

Yes, 2016 was ten years ago. Let that sink in.

During my own journey down memory lane, I’ve felt a sense of ease I haven’t experienced in, well, a decade. For some reason, life seemed much easier back then. We spent more time offline and less time tearing ourselves—and each other—apart.

But in the spirit of being positive, which is true 2016 energy, let’s explore why we look back so fondly on this iconic year.

1. Social Media Was Still Fun

Sure, you could argue that the invention of TikTok has made for a far more entertaining and connected social media experience, but honestly, at what cost? Losing hours to doomscrolling rather than being present in your body and routine? Getting lost down influencer rabbit holes or conspiracy theories to distract you from a burning world?

Yes, in some ways, TikTok has definitely helped shed light on important issues and spread awareness. But in others, it has deepened our insecurities and sense of helplessness while sharpening our hostility and resentment.

I don’t remember the last time we as a society were this focused on our bodies, our appearance, etc. People—especially women—are torn apart for aging naturally, but the ones who choose to get surgeries and procedures as “maintenance” are also demonized. We simply can’t win today.

In 2016, we had the innocent, mindless humor of Vine. Opening Twitter didn’t feel like entering into a moral debate. The algorithm seemed to work for us, not against us. Social media was a place to escape, where everything felt less serious and more wholesome.

2. Pop Music Was At Its Peak

Okay, so maybe I’m not the right person to discuss the music side of 2016…because if you go back to my 2016 playlist, you’ll find nothing but pop-punk and midwest emo. (It was never just a phase…but in my defense, Emo Nite was gaining massive traction during this time.)

Sad girl tunes aside, we were also deep into a peak pop era. Rihanna, Just Bieber, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers…they were all quintessential artists during that time. Not to mention, album drops felt more exciting than ever—perhaps because we weren’t quite so oversaturated and overwhelmed by content.

We also had more of a separation between the artist and the art. I’m not sure if that was a positive or negative thing, but it definitely lent to a more lighthearted listening experience.

3. People Were People, Not Curated Brands

Ahhhhh, 2016…a time when influencers were still just regular people, and celebrities somehow appeared more human than they do now.

Perhaps it’s just me, but I miss the peak YouTube days, when influencers were just ordinary people who happened to be passionate about documenting their lives. This is not at all a critique of today’s influencers themselves, but rather the culture they’re immersed in, where they’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t. Either they’re idolized like gods who could do no wrong, or they’re demonized like sinners who must be publicly shamed for their wrongdoings.

This is what happens when we put people on a pedestal, expecting nothing but perfection. Can we all just level the playing field for each other? In my opinion, no human being is meant to be worshipped.

And honestly, I pine for the days when celebrities were as messy, chaotic, and real as the rest of us, not scrambling to record fake, PR-approved apology videos or hiding their “flaws” like their livelihoods depend on it. (They kinda do.) Again, I blame the social culture they’ve been raised in. No one is set up to succeed, yet we’re all turning on each other in the process.

4. Love Was Not Demonized

Love used to be a beautiful experience—something many of us shamelessly strived to find. In 2016, the concept of dating seemed innocent, blissful, and, well, appealing.

Now, we are bombarded with negative stories—many of which are unfortunately true (in which case, it’s good we’re alert and raising our standards!), but some of which fuel the narrative that true love doesn’t exist. It does, I promise. We’re just so immersed in a toxic dating culture that it feels impossible to find. Dating apps and social media certainly haven’t helped, but such is life right now.

Today, no one wants to commit, everyone is apparently a “narcissist,” happy couples must be settling, and if you actually want to spend time with your partner, well, you’re probably just codependent. At least, according to random “experts” on the internet.

It’s exhausting. No wonder we miss the simplicity of 2016.

5. We Were All, Well, Ignorant

I guess ignorance really is bliss.

Today, we have more awareness than ever before, and that’s a great step in the right direction. We recognize the unrealistic beauty standards, the blind-following of celebrities, the unhealthy dating patterns, and the cost of being uninformed.

This is a positive change, but only if we are willing to channel it to grow—both individually and collectively.

Can we get back to the innocent days of 2016? I truly don’t think so, but I also don’t think that should be the goal. Perhaps, instead, we should find a way to channel this self-awareness into empathetic interconnectedness and aligned action.

Now that I think about it, Emo Nite might be the perfect place to start.