Everyone Is Thirsty for ‘Map Daddy’ Steve Kornacki on Election Night

Steve Kornacki is back and social media is more than ready for his return. While the 2020 election is memorable for many reasons, for the chronically online, it meant the birth of the Kornacki fandom.

An NBC News & MSNBC National Political Correspondent, Kornacki shot to fame when he systematically broke down election results. Through it all, he captured hearts by sporting his go-to khakis and using his trusty map.

This year, as the country gears up to find out if Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will win the presidency, Kornacki is preparing for his turn in the spotlight.

Put another way, one X user aptly joked, “NBC is currently thawing Steve Kornacki like Mariah Carey every winter.”

Once his thaw was complete, a social media user reminded people, “Don’t forget to leave milk and cookies out for Steve Kornacki tonight.”

One person suggested that NBC mark Kornacki’s entrance “with smoke and pyrotechnics like he’s a Super Bowl quarterback.”

People are even stating that Kornacki’s eagerly-anticipated appearance will be the main event of the night. One person tweeted, “Anyone have set times for tonight? When is Steve Kornacki? I’m gonna skip the openers.”

Kornacki did give a tip about when he’ll pop up on air.

“I want to tune out all the racket in the afternoon hours, and then come in when it gets real,” he told USA Today.

Throughout the evening, Kornacki will be working hard. As such, one person suggested that he be allowed to take a shot each time a state is declared. Another joked that Kornacki may need to take a smoke break when he’s off-camera.

If Kornacki works too hard during the sure-to-be stressful situation, one person worried that it could affect him physically.

Basically, people just want Kornacki to know how important he is to their election night.

“I hope Steve Kornacki is prepared for how much I’m going to depend on him as my personal emotional support human,” one person tweeted.

It’s safe to say, he is not.

“I take it in good spirit,” Kornacki told the outlet of the hoopla surrounding him, “but I’m a little self-conscious about [the] attention.”