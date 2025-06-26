Everyone! Shut Up and Buy This ’90s Visual Novel Remake RIGHT NOW

Excuse me, dear reader. What are you doing? Are you buying ToHeart, the 1990s romance visual novel developed by AQUAPLUS’ Leaf? Well, you should. Because this iconic work of Japanese gaming history just received a brand new remake this week, available now on Steam. Not just that, it’s the first time the game has ever seen an official English-language localization. So, sit down, shut up, take out your wallet, and go buy ToHeart ASAP.

What is a ‘ToHeart’?

Screenshot: AQUAPLUS

Also written as To Heart, Leaf’s original 1997 visual novel followed a high school student named Hiroyuki Fujita as he goes about his life in near-future Japan. The game starred a wide assortment of classmates for Hiroyuki to romance, each with varying personalities and backgrounds — including a beloved green-haired robot girl named Multi. Originally designed as a 2D visual novel with background images and static character sprites, ToHeart offered various locations to visit to advance a specific romance route, multiple endings (including a bad end), and even opportunities where rival love interests would compete with one another.

ToHeart dropped in Japan as a PC eroge title in 1997. Two years later, the game made its way over to PlayStation with voice acting, an improved story, character Ayaka Kurusugawa, and the game’s adult scenes removed. The 1999 PSX release cemented ToHeart as an iconic visual novel franchise, with an anime and drama CD releasing that same year. Now, for visual novel fans who never got their hands on the original, we have the ToHeart remake for 2025. And yes, it’s based on the PlayStation release, generally considered the definitive version of the game.

While ToHeart didn’t invent the format, the game’s massive success played an important role in cementing route-based romance visual novels’ game design across the Japanese gaming industry. And yes, that includes cementing the route-based romance visual novel with eroge elements. ToHeart‘s approach is now considered a staple in the genre — to the point of constant parody.

Why does the ‘ToHeart’ remake matter?

Screenshot: AQUAPLUS

Never heard of ToHeart before today? I wouldn’t fault you. Despite the romance title’s wider influence on visual novels globally, ToHeart was only launched in Japan; to play ToHeart, you would have to rely on unofficial translations. The game’s remake is in and of itself important, as it marks the first time that English-language fans could actually play the game by purchasing it directly from the source. It’s a good opportunity to vote with your wallet, potentially kicking off more English-language localizations of iconic visual novels.

Secondly, this week’s ToHeart remake is entirely in 3D. The game’s graphics are gorgeously rendered, bringing the original’s world to life (all without venturing into that “uncanny valley” territory occasionally seen with 3D anime titles). Now, ToHeart‘s love interests walk, talk, and gesture while interacting with players, making the world feel far more lively and immersive than what was initially viable in the 1990s. Of course, fans can still toggle legacy voice acting for that original 1999 feel. So yes, if you want your ToHeart experience to feel old school, the remake has you covered.

Even if romance visual novels aren’t your thing, you should still give ToHeart‘s remake a try. It’s a part of gaming history, one that shaped the visual novel landscape we know and love today. ToHeart‘s English-language remake is available on Steam for $19.99.