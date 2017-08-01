Everyone Shut Up, This Calf Looks Exactly Like Gene Simmons

Do you believe in miracles? In cosmic, perfect chances? No? Well guess what, they’re real, motherfucker. Meet Genie:

There’s really not a lot to say about this further than what has already been said. She, a calf, strongly resembles Gene Simmons, a famous human. That’s it. Honestly, this is just purely delightful on its own, and KISS themselves have acknowledged it. There’s also the matter of that one high school urban legend about Simmons grafting a cow tongue onto his own. This innocent calf’s existence does not do anything to prove this theory but also, she does not necessarily disprove it. Anyways, attempting to provide depth to this is a meaningless endeavour. Please enjoy yourselves.

Videos by VICE

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.