Everyone Thinks These Photos of Saturn’s Moon Look Like Ravioli

As astronomers theorize that radio wave bursts could be caused by advanced interstellar spacecraft designed by non-human civilizations, another more hunger-inducing mystery of the cosmos is slowly revealing itself to us earthlings—in the form of a 22-mile-wide ravioli.

But the peculiarly shaped object isn’t pasta, nor is it a UFO, as others have wondered. It is more commonly identified as Pan, one of Saturn’s 62 moons.

Posted to the Twitter account of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, the gif of Pan quickly elicited a response on social media, with no shortage of “pan” and “ravioli” references.

Even NASA, who refers to their logo as “The Meatball,” couldn’t resist drawing the parallel between the “space ravioli” and its earthly equivalent.

…All of which suggests that stuffed pasta can evoke as much awe in humans as the infinite cosmos that surrounds us.

