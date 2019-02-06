Everyone who hates America (according to Fox News)

What do Osama bin Laden, President Woodrow Wilson and Matt Damon all have in common? If Fox News is to be believed, all three hate America.

Over the past 15 years, anchors and commentators on the network have leveled the “hate America” charge at over 100 people, places, and organizations, VICE News found in an extensive review of Fox News broadcasts. The list includes violent extremists and despots, but also celebrities, academics and even entire countries. It’s sometimes unclear to what extent the “hate America” accusation is serious or playful.

We went through the TV news archives and Fox News transcripts and assembled every example we could find of the network outright accusing or implying that people, places, or organizations hate America. We compiled many of them into the video above. And we’ve included every group or person that Fox News suggested hates America in an alphabetized list below.





A

ACLU

Aaron Sorkin

Al Gore

A.N.S.W.E.R.

Antifa

“Some” Americans

Adam Levine

People who are “against cap and trade”

Ahmed Abu Khattala

Ahmad Khan Rahami

Alec Baldwin

Algeria

Ali Khamenei

Al Qaeda

Andrew Levy

Andy Stern

Ariana Grande

Azealia Banks

B

Barack Obama

Barack Obama Sr.

All of [Barack Obama’s] friends

University of California, Berkeley

Beyoncé

Bill Ayers

Bill Schulz

Billionaire socialists

Black Lives Matter

Bowe Bergdahl

Boko Haram

Bonnie McFarlane

Citizens of Benghazi

C

Celebrities who won’t perform at presidential inaugurations

Che Guevara

Chris Rock

Colin Kaepernick

College professors

Colombian revolutionaries

Some conservatives

D

Denis Leary

The Democratic base

The mainstream of the Democratic Party

Don Cheadle

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

E

Edith Macias

Eric Holder

People who have “dominated” the European government

Egypt

Enrique Morones

Everyone

Evil empires

F

Fidel Castro

“Folks” in the Middle East

The French

Faisal Shahzad

The freaks that Glenn Beck’s grandfather told him about

G

George Soros

Grade school history curricula

Greece

The Guardian

Guantanamo Bay detainees who were rightfully imprisoned

Guantanamo Bay detainees who were wrongfully imprisoned

H

Hamas

Harvard University

Hezbollah

Hollywood

Hugo Chavez

Hutaree militia

I

Idi Amin

“Cancerous” immigrants

Immigration activists

Iran

Iraq

“Something about” Islam

ISIS

J

James Kilgore

Jeremiah Wright

Jersey City

Jihadis

Jill Stein

John DeVore

Julian Assange

K

Kim Jong Il

Kyrsten Sinema

L

Lebanon

Lee Harvey Oswald

Rebel forces in Libya

The Left

Left-wing academics

Lynne Stewart

Louis Farrakhan

M

Madonna

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Marshawn Lynch

Matt Damon

Matt Taibbi

The media

Melissa Harris-Perry

Michael Finton

Michael Moore

Mitt Romney

Mao Zedong

Muammar Gaddafi

Mohamed Morsi

Muhammad Taqi Usmani

The Muslim Brotherhood

N

Nancy Pelosi

The New Black Panther Party

The New York Times

Noam Chomsky

Norman LaBoon

North Korea

The Nobel Committee

O

Osama bin Laden

P

Pakistan

Palestinian territories

Pat Sajak

Paul Krugman

People who hate Donald Trump

People who are “nuts”

People who hate pie

People who go shopping on Thanksgiving

Psy

Q

R

1960s radicals

Rafael Correa

“Some” refugees

“Rhetoric” on Al Jazeera

Robert Creamer

Robert Redford

Russia

S

Advocates of socialism

“Subversive” commentators on TV

T

Tamerlan Anzorovich

Therese Patricia Okoumou

The Taliban

Terrorists

U

Usher

“Most of” the members of the United Nations

V

Vladimir Putin

VICE News

W

Ward Churchill

Weather Underground

WikiLeaks

Woodrow Wilson

X

Y

Yemen

“A lot of” young people in America

Yuri Andropov

Yusuf al-Qaradawi

Z

Zach Braff