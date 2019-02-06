Everyone who hates America (according to Fox News)

What do Osama bin Laden, President Woodrow Wilson and Matt Damon all have in common? If Fox News is to be believed, all three hate America.
Over the past 15 years, anchors and commentators on the network have leveled the “hate America” charge at over 100 people, places, and organizations, VICE News found in an extensive review of Fox News broadcasts. The list includes violent extremists and despots, but also celebrities, academics and even entire countries. It’s sometimes unclear to what extent the “hate America” accusation is serious or playful.
We went through the TV news archives and Fox News transcripts and assembled every example we could find of the network outright accusing or implying that people, places, or organizations hate America. We compiled many of them into the video above. And we’ve included every group or person that Fox News suggested hates America in an alphabetized list below.
A
ACLU
Aaron Sorkin
Al Gore
A.N.S.W.E.R.
Antifa
“Some” Americans
Adam Levine
People who are “against cap and trade”
Ahmed Abu Khattala
Ahmad Khan Rahami
Alec Baldwin
Algeria
Ali Khamenei
Al Qaeda
Andrew Levy
Andy Stern
Ariana Grande
Azealia Banks
B
Barack Obama
Barack Obama Sr.
All of [Barack Obama’s] friends
University of California, Berkeley
Beyoncé
Bill Ayers
Bill Schulz
Billionaire socialists
Black Lives Matter
Bowe Bergdahl
Boko Haram
Bonnie McFarlane
Citizens of Benghazi
C
Celebrities who won’t perform at presidential inaugurations
Che Guevara
Chris Rock
Colin Kaepernick
College professors
Colombian revolutionaries
Some conservatives
D
Denis Leary
The Democratic base
The mainstream of the Democratic Party
Don Cheadle
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
E
Edith Macias
Eric Holder
People who have “dominated” the European government
Egypt
Enrique Morones
Everyone
Evil empires
F
Fidel Castro
“Folks” in the Middle East
The French
Faisal Shahzad
The freaks that Glenn Beck’s grandfather told him about
G
George Soros
Grade school history curricula
Greece
The Guardian
Guantanamo Bay detainees who were rightfully imprisoned
Guantanamo Bay detainees who were wrongfully imprisoned
H
Hamas
Harvard University
Hezbollah
Hollywood
Hugo Chavez
Hutaree militia
I
Idi Amin
“Cancerous” immigrants
Immigration activists
Iran
Iraq
“Something about” Islam
ISIS
J
James Kilgore
Jeremiah Wright
Jersey City
Jihadis
Jill Stein
John DeVore
Julian Assange
K
Kim Jong Il
Kyrsten Sinema
L
Lebanon
Lee Harvey Oswald
Rebel forces in Libya
The Left
Left-wing academics
Lynne Stewart
Louis Farrakhan
M
Madonna
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
Marshawn Lynch
Matt Damon
Matt Taibbi
The media
Melissa Harris-Perry
Michael Finton
Michael Moore
Mitt Romney
Mao Zedong
Muammar Gaddafi
Mohamed Morsi
Muhammad Taqi Usmani
The Muslim Brotherhood
N
Nancy Pelosi
The New Black Panther Party
The New York Times
Noam Chomsky
Norman LaBoon
North Korea
The Nobel Committee
O
Osama bin Laden
P
Pakistan
Palestinian territories
Pat Sajak
Paul Krugman
People who hate Donald Trump
People who are “nuts”
People who hate pie
People who go shopping on Thanksgiving
Psy
Q
R
1960s radicals
Rafael Correa
“Some” refugees
“Rhetoric” on Al Jazeera
Robert Creamer
Robert Redford
Russia
S
Advocates of socialism
“Subversive” commentators on TV
T
Tamerlan Anzorovich
Therese Patricia Okoumou
The Taliban
Terrorists
U
Usher
“Most of” the members of the United Nations
V
Vladimir Putin
VICE News
W
Ward Churchill
Weather Underground
WikiLeaks
Woodrow Wilson
X
Y
Yemen
“A lot of” young people in America
Yuri Andropov
Yusuf al-Qaradawi
Z
Zach Braff