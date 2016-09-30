Everyone Wins With Spotting’s New Demo Of Punk Goodness

“No prize for second best”, spits Spotting’s Ariel Madigan on “No Prize”, a track from the Melbourne band’s new demo. With jerky synth, a good dose of ‘fuck you, get out of my way’ attitude and Madigan’s strong vocals, the song brings to mind X-Ray Spex’s classic Germfree Adolescents (without the sax) with a dose of current Australian punk – think Nun and Tommy T and Classical Mishaps. Recorded at Melbourne’s Catfood Press, and released on the excellent No Patience records, the six-tracks are a good appetiser for the band’s upcoming release on Aarght records.



The band are playing Adelaide’s Half Strange festival this weekend and the upcoming Maggot Fest VII. We’ve caught them play a number of times and can vouch for their on point live show that features Ariel’s energetic moves and a large banner. Every band needs to play in front of a banner!



Listen to “No Prize” below and read a quick chat we had with Ariel.



Noisey: You haven’t been around for long but you’ve managed a fair bit. What has been the highlight?

Ariel Madigan: Yeah, we played our first show in February this year. The highlights have probably been getting to play shows with some beaut bands such as Ausmuteants, Nun, Lumpy and the Dumpers and Lubricant in a pretty short space of time.

Your new 7″ is coming out on Aarght. Do you have a fave release from the label?

We are stoked to be releasing a 7” with Aarght. I reckon my favourite record of theirs is the Nun LP. We had recorded some songs with Tom Meldrum (Tommy T​) and were approached by Jake and Rich [Aarght] to release four of the tracks from that session with them. We also have a 6-track tape coming out on No Patience records this week. We recorded it at Catfood Press and Jack and our mate Julian mixed and mastered it.

I like how you have had a Spotting banner from the beginning. Who designed it?

Gus, he borrowed a brush and some black paint from my mum to make it. We’ve only played one show without it and it didn’t go so well, I think its our good luck charm.

You are playing this weekends Half Strange festival. What do you know about Adelaide music and bands?

I’ve never stepped foot in Adelaide so I’m excited we have been asked to play Half Strange. I really like Rule of Thirds and Wireheads who are both playing the festival.



You are also playing Maggot Fest. Do you have a favourite Maggot Fest moment?

Our favourite unofficial moment was Rule of Thirds playing at Catfood Press on Sunday afternoon last year because they are great and we didn’t have to leave the house. I think a personal highlight was missing almost all of Hank Wood because I was discussing with Steve Cohen how good H-Block 101 were.

​

​

Spotting’s demo is out now on No Patience.​

Catch Spotting at these shows:

Oct 2 – Adelaide at the Metro (Half Strange Fest)

Oct 6 – Melbourne at the Tote

Oct 28 – Melbourne at the Tote (Maggot Fest VII)

Image: Kurt Eckardt​

