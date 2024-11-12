Everyone’s Flocking to Play… ‘Farming Simulator 25’?

Farming Simulator 25, right now, has over 100,000 people playing it on Steam. There are so many great indie games that live for a flash and die for a lifetime. Yet, here we are. Anno Domini 2024. Farming Simulator 25 rules the roost. I love gaming so much. No other medium is quite as unpredictable and wild.

Indeed, why not embrace the crazy? Let’s dive into the reviews and see what exactly has everyone so crazed about this farmin’ frenzy! “Great game only been playing for an hour I’ve run into no bugs so far the graphics are amazing and the new weather features add more realism to the game you get some decent starter vehicles and the maps that are offered have loads of fields and space to let you imagination run wild,” one reviewer says.

Videos by VICE

“I cant wait for future up dates keep up the good work. So do I recommend the game yes and no it’s a great game with loads of new features but is it worth the 40-odd pound price tag probably not I would wait till its on Xmas sale and keep playing FS 22.” What reality am I living in? Bro, there’s a lived-in Farming Simulator community?!

Screenshot: Giants Software

‘farming simulator 25’ becomes an overnight sensation

“Precision farming has been discontinued from the previous version. GPS and Seasons are just carbon copies of mods that the community made first. Livestock game play is still just a visual facsimile and limited to a UI menu, so it involves no real interactivity or ‘simulation,’” a reviewer says, a negative opinion in the bunch.

…”Precision farming”? I don’t know anymore, man. Sometimes, I wonder. Farming Simulator 25… “Been playing since 2009. All the graphics and ground deformation stuff is cool but there’s even less content compared to FS22 and it’s disappointing… Half stuff is put from FS22 season passes and that makes even less equipment then in previous game.. I’m guessing they put less content just to sell more packs and season passes in the future. Everything else is fine.”

SEASON PASSES? You know what, I feel like this deserves a deeper investigation. Let me find out there’s a seedy Farming Simulator underground exploiting people.