Everything Bagel and Cream Cheese Migas Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|125 ml white vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 small red onion, thinly sliced into rings

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) everything bagel, torn into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 ounces|85 grams cream cheese, cubed

2 tablespoons minced capers

1 tablespoon minced fresh dill, plus more to garnish

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 ounces|113 grams smoked salmon

Directions

Bring the vinegar, sugar, salt, and ¼ cup|60 ml water to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Add the red onion and remove from the heat. Set aside until cool. Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium. Add the bagel pieces and cook, turning as needed, until browned all over, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a plate. Wipe the skillet clean and cool slightly. Return the skillet to the heat over medium-low and melt the butter. Add the eggs and cook, stirring and pushing them around the pan, until the eggs are mostly set, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the cream cheese and stir for another minute to incorporate. You want the eggs to stay soft, but the cheese to melt slightly. You may even want to remove the pan from the heat completely at this stage. Stir in the reserved bagel pieces, coating them in the eggs, plus the capers and dill and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with more dill. Serve with the pickled red onion and smoked salmon.

