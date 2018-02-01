Everything Bagel Latke Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the everything bagel spice mix:

¼ cup|35 grams dried garlic flakes

¼ cup|35 grams dried onion flakes

¼ cup|40 grams poppy seeds

¼ cup|35 grams sesame seeds

3 tablespoons caraway seeds (optional)

2 tablespoons coarse sea salt

for the latkes:

4 pounds|1815 grams russet potatoes, peeled

2 small yellow onions, peeled

1 cup|130 grams all-purpose flour

½ cup|70 grams everything bagel spice mix, plus more for sprinkling

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

peanut oil, for frying

for the sandwich:

½ pound|225 grams plain cream cheese

3 to 4 vine-ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 jar capers, drained and rinsed

1 pound|454 grams thinly sliced nova

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

Directions

Make the everything bagel spice mix: Mix everything in a bowl and set aside. Mix will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Make the latkes: Using a food processor with the grater attachment (or a box grater), coarsely grate the potatoes and onions. transfer to a cheesecloth or a clean towel and squeeze as much of the moisture out as you can. Allow the mixture to rest for 3 minutes before wringing it out again. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, everything bagel spice, and eggs until they form a paste. Add the potato and onion and mix until they are evenly coated. In a large skillet, heat about 1-inch of peanut oil over medium until it’s shimmering. Add roughly ½ cup of the latke mixture to the pan, flattening it with a spatula into a 4 ½-inch circle. Fry until golden, 2 to 3 minutes, then flip and cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate and sprinkle with more spice mix. Repeat with remaining mixture, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. To make a sandwich, spread some cream cheese on one side of 2 latkes. Top with slices of tomato and red onion, some capers, salmon, and slices of cucumber. Spread more cream cheese on one side of another latke and place, cream cheese side-down, on the topped latke.

