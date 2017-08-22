VICE
“Everything But the Grill” Hot Dog Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

8 hot dogs
8 hot dog buns
½ pound|227 grams ground beef
4 slices American cheese, halved
8 slider or mini hamburger buns
2 ears corn, cleaned
macaroni salad
potato salad
coleslaw
8 small watermelon slices

Directions

  1. Light a grill. In a small bowl, season the ground beef generously with salt. Form into 8 mini hamburgers and grill, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness. Top with cheese (if using) and cook until the cheese has melted. Set the burger aside to rest.
  2. Add the corn, hot dogs, and buns and cook, turning as needed, until charred and warmed through, about 5 minutes for the corn and hot dogs and 3 minutes for the buns. Set aside.
  3. Cut the corn off the cob and toss the kernels in a bowl with some salt.
  4. To serve, place a hot dog in each bun. Top each with macaroni salad, potato salad, and coleslaw, as well as some corn. Place a burger in each slider roll (and add some mustard or mayo or pickles, if you want) and place the burger on top of each hot dog. Add a slice of watermelon and enjoy.

