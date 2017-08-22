“Everything But the Grill” Hot Dog Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
8 hot dogs
8 hot dog buns
½ pound|227 grams ground beef
4 slices American cheese, halved
8 slider or mini hamburger buns
2 ears corn, cleaned
macaroni salad
potato salad
coleslaw
8 small watermelon slices
Directions
- Light a grill. In a small bowl, season the ground beef generously with salt. Form into 8 mini hamburgers and grill, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness. Top with cheese (if using) and cook until the cheese has melted. Set the burger aside to rest.
- Add the corn, hot dogs, and buns and cook, turning as needed, until charred and warmed through, about 5 minutes for the corn and hot dogs and 3 minutes for the buns. Set aside.
- Cut the corn off the cob and toss the kernels in a bowl with some salt.
- To serve, place a hot dog in each bun. Top each with macaroni salad, potato salad, and coleslaw, as well as some corn. Place a burger in each slider roll (and add some mustard or mayo or pickles, if you want) and place the burger on top of each hot dog. Add a slice of watermelon and enjoy.
