Everything Coming to 2XKO in the Next 8 Months

2XKO has been live for four months now and the team is ready to share a closer look at everything else they have planned for the fighting game for the remainder of the 2026 calendar year.

2XKO 2026 Roadmap Revealed

In the couple of months since 2XKO’s launch, the game has already been delivering frequent updates, balance tweaks, and teasing new content. Akali joined the roster of Champions just last week and now players are getting a closer look at what will be coming to the game next.

Videos by VICE

The 2XKO team shared the updated 2026 game roadmap on social media recently and confirmed some exciting additions coming to the free-to-play 2v2 tag-team fighting game in the next few months.

The most exciting highlights from the roadmap include an update that confirms the team is adding another Champion to the schedule for a total of six new Champions releasing in 2026. That includes Caitlyn (January), Akali (April), Senna, and three more yet-to-be-revealed Champions.

Additionally, the team is adding a new Fuse and a way to find duo partners in-game next month. For gamers who aren’t familiar with the game’s mechanics, Fuses are gameplay modifiers picked during champion select that grants teams unique benefits. Like champions, fuses cannot be swapped in the middle of a match.

The duo partner finder should be a welcome feature for players who have been stuck solo grinding. Detailed patch notes about the new Fuse haven’t been shared yet and Riot Games reminded players that all items on the roadmap are subject to change.

The roadmap goes on to confirm that the following special events and features are coming in 2026, as well:

Local duos

Spirit Blossom skins

Spirit Blossom event

New Fuse

Season 2 Ranked Reset

Duo Finder

Blood Moon Stage

New Summer Event

New Skins

New Stage

In addition to those highlights, the roadmap also confirmed the following ongoing updates. None of these should come as much of a surprise, but it’s good to have confirmation:

More skins

Avatar and profile accessories

Battle Passes

Balance adjustments

Feature improvements

Challenger events

Community and local rewards

At this time, that’s just about everything we know about what is coming to 2XKO in the near future. More details about the upcoming updates should arrive soon. Be sure to check back in the near future for more 2XKO news, updates, and guides.

2XKO is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.