Everything About to Leave Netflix in May 2025

Another month, and you know what that means. For millions of us renters, it means the rent check is due. It also means Netflix is about to boot off a bunch of movies and television seasons. Are there any particular titles I’d recommend you watch before it’s too late?

Europa Report. It’s a slow-burn sci-fi movie that plays around with an element of horror. Not a slasher, it goes after your psyche instead, like a Hitchcock thriller. It’s also only 97 minutes long, so it’s a quick watch.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut is another. And I used to watch Silverado, a Western with Kevin Costner and Danny Glover, an awful lot. And, uh, Waterworld is fun. Mostly because Dennis Hopper has gone full-blown Dennis Hopper in it. Don’t worry that it’s not the director’s cut. I’ve seen it, and I think the theatrical cut is better, even if it did wallop Costner’s career.

Watch ’em here while you still have the chance.

the list

Leaving on May 1:

99 Homes (2014)

A Man Wanted (2017)

About Time (2013)

Always (1989)

Annie (2014)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Boiling Point

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Europa Report (2013)

Friday (1995)

Fury (2014)

Get In (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Heroes (1977)

King Kong (2005)

Little Fockers (2010)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Next Friday (2000)

Notting Hill (1999)

Out of Africa (1989)

Queen & Slim (2019)

Rugrats (Seasons 1-2)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978)

Silverado (1985)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Tank (1984)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Adolf Eichmann Trial (2011)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Other Side of the Mountain (1975)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

The Secret of My Success (1987)

The Whale (2022)

The Wiz (1978)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival (2020)

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Waterworld (1995)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Whiplash (2014)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Leaving on May 4:

Family Blood (2018)

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Rowdy Fellow (2014)

Thammudu (1999)

Three (2012)

Leaving on May 5:

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Leaving on May 6:

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres (2022)

Sí, Mi Amor (2020)

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) (2022)

Leaving on May 7:

Emergency Travel (2019)

Red Card (2017)

Si Doel the Movie (2018)

Si Doel the Movie 2 (2019)

Leaving on May 8:

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche (2022)

Justice League (Seasons 1-2)

Justice League: Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving on May 9:

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023)

The Lost City (2022)

Leaving on May 10:

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (2021)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

The Great Magician (2011)

Leaving on May 13:

Bigger Than Africa (2018)

Journey of an African Colony (2018)

Leaving on May 14:

Borrego (2022)

Dilan 1990 (2018)

Dilan 1991 (2019)

Leaving on May 15:

Crossroads (2002)

Hamid (2018)

Inhuman Resources (2020)

Madam Secretary (Seasons 1-6)

Trolls Band Together (2023)

Leaving on May 16:

Mutt (2023)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Tully (2018)

Leaving on May 18:

Inspector Gadget (Seasons 1-4)

Leaving on May 19:

A Simple Favour (2018)

The Last Days (1998)

Leaving on May 20:

Ayinla (2021)

Leaving on May 21:

Mujeres Arriba (2019)

Leaving on May 22:

Dampyr (2022)

Richie Rich (Seasons 1-2)

The Batman (Seasons 1-5)

White Gold (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving on May 30:

The Silencing (2020)

Leaving on May 31: