Everything New in Mario Kart World’s Free Update

Mario Kart World players just received a free update that adds some classic circuits and two new Knockout Tour routes to the Nintendo Switch 2 launch title.

Mario Kart World Version 1.8.0 Full PAtch Notes

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Mario Kart World was well-received at launch for its open-world take on the classic Nintendo racing franchise, but there have definitely been lots of die-hard fans who are still eagerly awaiting more content additions to the Nintendo Switch 2 launch title.

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Although there still aren’t any major additions to the open-world content, a new free update is available now that brings back 10 classic courses in VS Race mode and two additional new Knockout Tour paths for players to master.

Here is the full list of everything arriving in the new update:

General

Propeller Rally and Turnip Rally have been added to Knockout Tour. You can select these if you have played one of the rallies in Knockout Tour.

The following courses have been added to VS Race, Time Trials, and races in Online Play and Wireless Play. Courses you can choose from Mario Circuit SNES Mario Circuit 1 SNES Mario Circuit 2 SNES Mario Circuit 3 Courses you can choose from Ghost Valley SNES Ghost Valley 1 SNES Ghost Valley 2 SNES Ghost Valley 3 Courses you can choose from Choco Mountain SNES Choco Island 1 SNES Choco Island 2 Course you can choose from Sky-High Sundae SNES Vanilla Lake 1 Course you can choose from Koopa Beach SNES Koopa Beach 1 Notes: Item panels will appear on these courses instead of item boxes. Item boxes will appear on the race that leads to Mario Circuit.

The time for each lap is now displayed in Time Trials.

The color of the time difference between the player and ghost data in Time Trials has been changed. When the player time is faster than the ghost, the color is red. When the player time is slower than the ghost, the color is blue.

A filter was added to the frame that appears when using Photo Mode on the pause menu.

You can now use the Y Button to switch the camera to the player’s perspective while spectating or playing in races, Knockout Tour, or Battle mode.

You can now use the R Button to view participants’ real-time rankings when spectating during races or Knockout Tour.

You can now switch to Spectator Mode when playing in a room in Online Play or LAN Play. This mode only allows players to watch the game without participating. Press the Y Button from the pause menu after joining a room to switch to Spectator Mode.

Up to 26 players can now join a room in Online Play or LAN Play. Up to 24 people can join the game. When there are 24 participants, no one else can join the room until a participant switches to Spectator Mode.

The amount of rate fluctuation in races now varies according to the length of the course.

The method for calculating rates when the score is the same in Battle has changed.

Adjusted slipperiness when covered in Blooper ink.

Decreased the number of times that Green Shells, Coin Shells, fireballs, ice balls and Boomerangs bounce off walls.

Reduced the amount of time it takes to return to normal after getting crushed by a Thwomp.

Increased the amount of time you won’t take damage from Boo after it takes an item from you.

Adjusted the probability of obtaining items from item boxes in races and Knockout Tour.

Auto-Use Item can now be used even when set to Custom Items.

Made it possible to see the following items your rivals may be holding: Coin, ? Block, Kamek, Blooper, Feather, Fire Flower, Ice Flower, Boomerang, Hammer.

You can no longer wall ride around the edge of the road in Ghost Valley.

Buoys have been added to the race leading from Acorn Heights and Dry Bones Burnout to Boo Cinema.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where swinging the controller while jumping at the end of a rail could cause you to jump higher than usual. Time Trials ghosts affected by this issue may be removed from View Rankings without prior notice.

Fixed an issue where, after a crash, a player might become trapped after being pushed by a car driving down the road.

Fixed an issue in Free Roam where opening the map just before entering a pipe could make the controls inoperable.

Fixed an issue where a Spiny Shell would ride along the rail in reverse direction.

Fixed an issue where, after going off-track on certain courses, the player would sometimes respawn significantly further ahead.

Fixed an issue in Bowser’s Castle where a player could get stuck on the lava waterfall while moving through it as a Bullet Bill.

Fixed an issue where players would pass through walls when using the Feather in Dandelion Depths.

Fixed an issue in Crown City where the finish line tape would disappear after crossing the finish line.

Fixed an issue where the final ranking could be wrong when using a Feather to take a shortcut on Mario Circuit.

Fixed an issue where driving along the outer edge of a corner on Wario Stadium could cause the player to go off-course.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

For now, that should be everything players need to know about the big update. The patch is free and is available now for all players who already own Mario Kart World.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Mario Kart World and Nintendo news and updates.

Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.